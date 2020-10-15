Heavy Duty Bags and Sacks Market Hit over US$ 17 bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Heavy Duty Bags and Sacks market will register a 5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 17 bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Heavy Duty Bags and Sacks Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Heavy Duty Bags and Sacks market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Heavy Duty Bags and Sacks in major regions globally.
The market report on the Heavy Duty Bags and Sacks also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Heavy Duty Bags and Sacks Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Heavy Duty Bags and Sacks industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Wooderson Packaging Ltd, Amcor, Sonoco Products Company, Al-Tawfiq Company, Mondi Group, Berry Global, Inc., ProAmpac LLC, Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd, LC Packaging International B.V., Segezha Group LLC, MegaSack Corporation, Global-Pak Inc., Seevent Plastics Ltd., and Nihon Matai Co., Ltd and others
Market Segmentation
Heavy Duty and Sacks Market By Capacity
- Less than 20 Kg
- 20-40 Kg
- Above 40 Kg
Heavy Duty and Sacks Market By Material Type
- Paper
- Plastic
- Jute
Heavy Duty and Sacks Market By Product Type
- Open Mouth
- Pasted Valve
- Gusset Bags
- Rubble Sacks
- Woven Sacks
- Trash Sacks
Heavy Duty and Sacks Market By End-Use
- Food, Agriculture
- Chemical & Fertilizers
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Others
Heavy Duty and Sacks Market By Geography
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
