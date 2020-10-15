Frozen Food Packaging Market Will Reach US$ 50 Bn by 2026

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Frozen Food Packaging market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 50 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Frozen Food Packaging Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Frozen Food Packaging market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Frozen Food Packaging in major regions globally.

The market report on the Frozen Food Packaging also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Frozen Food Packaging Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Frozen Food Packaging industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Sealed Air, Sonoco Products Company, Cascades Inc., ProAmpac, Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, and Others.

Market Segmentation

Frozen Food Packaging Market By Food Type

Meat and Sea Food

Fruits and Vegetables

Baked Goods

Frozen Desserts and Ice Cream

Frozen Food Packaging Market By Packaging Type

Boxes

Wrappers

Bags

Tubs and Cups

Trays

Pouches

Other

Frozen Food Packaging Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Frozen Food Packaging

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Frozen Food Packaging Market By Food Type

1.2.2.1. Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Food Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue Share By Food Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Meat and Sea Food

1.2.2.4. Fruits and Vegetables

1.2.2.5. Baked Goods

1.2.2.6. Frozen Desserts and Ice Cream

1.2.3. Frozen Food Packaging Market By Packaging Type

1.2.3.1. Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Packaging Type (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue Share By Packaging Type in 2018

1.2.3.3. Boxes

1.2.3.4. Wrappers

1.2.3.5. Bags

1.2.3.6. Tubs and Cups

1.2.3.7. Trays

1.2.3.8. Pouches

1.2.3.9. Other

1.2.4. Frozen Food Packaging Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Frozen Food Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Frozen Food Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Frozen Food Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Frozen Food Packaging Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. FROZEN FOOD PACKAGING MARKET BY FOOD TYPE

4.1. Global Frozen Food Packaging Revenue By Food Type

4.2. Meat and Sea Food

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Fruits and Vegetables

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Baked Goods

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Frozen Desserts and Ice Cream

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. FROZEN FOOD PACKAGING MARKET BY PACKAGING TYPE

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Packaging Type

5.2. Boxes

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Wrappers

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Bags

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Tubs and Cups

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Trays

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Pouches

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8. Other

5.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA FROZEN FOOD PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE FROZEN FOOD PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC FROZEN FOOD PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA FROZEN FOOD PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA FROZEN FOOD PACKAGING MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Frozen Food Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Food Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Sealed Air

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Sonoco Products Company

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Cascades Inc.

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. ProAmpac

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Berry Global Inc.

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Amcor plc

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Huhtamaki Oyj

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Others

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

