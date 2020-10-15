Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market To Cross US$ 23,276.3 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market will register a 10.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 23,276.3 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions in major regions globally.

The market report on the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., Deutsche Post AG (DHL), FedEx Corp., ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, KIMO, Olympus Corporation, OMEGA Engineering, Pelican BioThermal LLC, SKF, Sofrigram SA Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Tempack and Cropak., Testo SE & Co., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG.

Market Segmentation

Market By Type

Active System

Passive System

Market By Product

Insulated containers

Insulated shippers

Refrigerants

Market By End User

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Chemical

Research Laboratories

Market By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Active System

1.2.2.4. Passive System

1.2.3. Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market By Product

1.2.3.1. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Insulated containers

1.2.3.3. Insulated shippers

1.2.3.4. Refrigerants

1.2.4. Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market By End User

1.2.4.1. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Food & Beverage

1.2.4.3. Healthcare

1.2.4.4. Chemical

1.2.4.5. Research Laboratories

1.2.5. Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PACKAGING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue By Type

4.2. Active System

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Passive System

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PACKAGING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue By Product

5.2. Insulated containers

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Insulated shippers

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Refrigerants

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PACKAGING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY END USER

6.1. Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Revenue By End User

6.2. Food & Beverage

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Healthcare

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Chemical

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Research Laboratories

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PACKAGING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PACKAGING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PACKAGING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PACKAGING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED PACKAGING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. AmerisourceBergen Corp.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. FedEx Corp.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. KIMO

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Olympus Corporation

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. OMEGA Engineering

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Pelican BioThermal LLC

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Type Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

