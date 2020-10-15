Styrenics Resin Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | INEOS, Total Petrochemicals, BASF SE

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Styrenics Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Styrenics Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Styrenics Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Styrenics Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Styrenics Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Styrenics Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Styrenics Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Styrenics Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Styrenics Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Styrenics Resin Market Research Report: INEOS, Total Petrochemicals, BASF SE, Trinseo, Sabic, PS Japan, Chi Mei Corporation, Polimeri, Supreme Petrochem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, KKPC, E.Styrenics, Formosa Chemicals, Hyundai Engineering, Taita Chemical, LG Chem, Toyo Engineer, VIETNAM Polystyrene, CNPC, SECCO Petrochemical, SINOPEC, BASF-YPC Company, RASTAR Synthetic Material, Hong Kong Petrochemical, Astor Chemical, Founder Commpoities

Global Styrenics Resin Market Segmentation by Product: GPPS

HIPS

SAN

ABS



Global Styrenics Resin Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Electronic Appliances

Construction

Automotive

Others



The Styrenics Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Styrenics Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Styrenics Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Styrenics Resin Market Overview

1.1 Styrenics Resin Product Overview

1.2 Styrenics Resin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 GPPS

1.2.2 HIPS

1.2.3 SAN

1.2.4 ABS

1.3 Global Styrenics Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Styrenics Resin Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Styrenics Resin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Styrenics Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Styrenics Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Styrenics Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Styrenics Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Styrenics Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Styrenics Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Styrenics Resin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Styrenics Resin Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Styrenics Resin Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Styrenics Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Styrenics Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Styrenics Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Styrenics Resin Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Styrenics Resin Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Styrenics Resin as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Styrenics Resin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Styrenics Resin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Styrenics Resin Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Styrenics Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Styrenics Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Styrenics Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Styrenics Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Styrenics Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Styrenics Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Styrenics Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Styrenics Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Styrenics Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Styrenics Resin by Application

4.1 Styrenics Resin Segment by Application

4.1.1 Packaging

4.1.2 Electronic Appliances

4.1.3 Construction

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Styrenics Resin Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Styrenics Resin Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Styrenics Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Styrenics Resin Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Styrenics Resin by Application

4.5.2 Europe Styrenics Resin by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Styrenics Resin by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin by Application

5 North America Styrenics Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Styrenics Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Styrenics Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Styrenics Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Styrenics Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Styrenics Resin Business

10.1 INEOS

10.1.1 INEOS Corporation Information

10.1.2 INEOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 INEOS Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 INEOS Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.1.5 INEOS Recent Development

10.2 Total Petrochemicals

10.2.1 Total Petrochemicals Corporation Information

10.2.2 Total Petrochemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Total Petrochemicals Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 INEOS Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.2.5 Total Petrochemicals Recent Development

10.3 BASF SE

10.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BASF SE Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF SE Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.4 Trinseo

10.4.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Trinseo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Trinseo Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Trinseo Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.4.5 Trinseo Recent Development

10.5 Sabic

10.5.1 Sabic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sabic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sabic Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sabic Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.5.5 Sabic Recent Development

10.6 PS Japan

10.6.1 PS Japan Corporation Information

10.6.2 PS Japan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 PS Japan Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 PS Japan Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.6.5 PS Japan Recent Development

10.7 Chi Mei Corporation

10.7.1 Chi Mei Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chi Mei Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Chi Mei Corporation Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Chi Mei Corporation Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.7.5 Chi Mei Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Polimeri

10.8.1 Polimeri Corporation Information

10.8.2 Polimeri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Polimeri Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Polimeri Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.8.5 Polimeri Recent Development

10.9 Supreme Petrochem

10.9.1 Supreme Petrochem Corporation Information

10.9.2 Supreme Petrochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Supreme Petrochem Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Supreme Petrochem Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.9.5 Supreme Petrochem Recent Development

10.10 Chevron Phillips Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Styrenics Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

10.11 KKPC

10.11.1 KKPC Corporation Information

10.11.2 KKPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 KKPC Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 KKPC Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.11.5 KKPC Recent Development

10.12 E.Styrenics

10.12.1 E.Styrenics Corporation Information

10.12.2 E.Styrenics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 E.Styrenics Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 E.Styrenics Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.12.5 E.Styrenics Recent Development

10.13 Formosa Chemicals

10.13.1 Formosa Chemicals Corporation Information

10.13.2 Formosa Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Formosa Chemicals Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Formosa Chemicals Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.13.5 Formosa Chemicals Recent Development

10.14 Hyundai Engineering

10.14.1 Hyundai Engineering Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hyundai Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hyundai Engineering Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hyundai Engineering Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.14.5 Hyundai Engineering Recent Development

10.15 Taita Chemical

10.15.1 Taita Chemical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Taita Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Taita Chemical Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Taita Chemical Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.15.5 Taita Chemical Recent Development

10.16 LG Chem

10.16.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.16.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 LG Chem Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 LG Chem Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.16.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.17 Toyo Engineer

10.17.1 Toyo Engineer Corporation Information

10.17.2 Toyo Engineer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Toyo Engineer Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Toyo Engineer Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.17.5 Toyo Engineer Recent Development

10.18 VIETNAM Polystyrene

10.18.1 VIETNAM Polystyrene Corporation Information

10.18.2 VIETNAM Polystyrene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 VIETNAM Polystyrene Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 VIETNAM Polystyrene Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.18.5 VIETNAM Polystyrene Recent Development

10.19 CNPC

10.19.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.19.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 CNPC Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 CNPC Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.19.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.20 SECCO Petrochemical

10.20.1 SECCO Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.20.2 SECCO Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 SECCO Petrochemical Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 SECCO Petrochemical Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.20.5 SECCO Petrochemical Recent Development

10.21 SINOPEC

10.21.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

10.21.2 SINOPEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 SINOPEC Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 SINOPEC Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.21.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

10.22 BASF-YPC Company

10.22.1 BASF-YPC Company Corporation Information

10.22.2 BASF-YPC Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 BASF-YPC Company Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 BASF-YPC Company Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.22.5 BASF-YPC Company Recent Development

10.23 RASTAR Synthetic Material

10.23.1 RASTAR Synthetic Material Corporation Information

10.23.2 RASTAR Synthetic Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 RASTAR Synthetic Material Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 RASTAR Synthetic Material Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.23.5 RASTAR Synthetic Material Recent Development

10.24 Hong Kong Petrochemical

10.24.1 Hong Kong Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hong Kong Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Hong Kong Petrochemical Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Hong Kong Petrochemical Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.24.5 Hong Kong Petrochemical Recent Development

10.25 Astor Chemical

10.25.1 Astor Chemical Corporation Information

10.25.2 Astor Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Astor Chemical Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Astor Chemical Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.25.5 Astor Chemical Recent Development

10.26 Founder Commpoities

10.26.1 Founder Commpoities Corporation Information

10.26.2 Founder Commpoities Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Founder Commpoities Styrenics Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Founder Commpoities Styrenics Resin Products Offered

10.26.5 Founder Commpoities Recent Development

11 Styrenics Resin Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Styrenics Resin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Styrenics Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”