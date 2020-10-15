Global and United States Modified Viscose Fiber Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2020-2027
“Global and United States Modified Viscose Fiber Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2027” is the latest addition to Ameco Research industry research reports collection.
The global and United States Modified Viscose Fiber report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global and United States Modified Viscose Fiber report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global and United States Modified Viscose Fiber market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
Segment by Type
Cotton Type
Hair Type
Filament Type
Segment by Application
Consumer Goods
Industrial Products
Others
The major vendors covered:
Aditya Birla
Lenzing
Kelheim
Silvix
Sniace
Cosmo
Sanyou
Fulida
Sateri
Aoyang Tech
CHTC Helon
Bohi Industry
Xiangsheng Group
Xinxiang Bailu
Yibin Grace
Silver Hawk
Haiyang Fiber
Manasi Shunquan
Jilin Chem-Fiber
Nanjing Chem-Fiber
Major Points of Table Of Content:
Global and United States Modified Viscose Fiber Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Modified Viscose Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Modified Viscose Fiber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Cotton Type
1.4.3 Hair Type
1.4.4 Filament Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Consumer Goods
1.5.3 Industrial Products
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Modified Viscose Fiber Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Modified Viscose Fiber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Modified Viscose Fiber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Modified Viscose Fiber Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Modified Viscose Fiber Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Modified Viscose Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Modified Viscose Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Modified Viscose Fiber Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Modified Viscose Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Modified Viscose Fiber Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Modified Viscose Fiber Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Modified Viscose Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Modified Viscose Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Modified Viscose Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Modified Viscose Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Modified Viscose Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Viscose Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Viscose Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Viscose Fiber Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Viscose Fiber Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Aditya Birla
12.1.1 Aditya Birla Corporation Information
12.1.2 Aditya Birla Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Aditya Birla Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Aditya Birla Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.1.5 Aditya Birla Recent Development
12.2 Lenzing
12.2.1 Lenzing Corporation Information
12.2.2 Lenzing Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Lenzing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Lenzing Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.2.5 Lenzing Recent Development
12.3 Kelheim
12.3.1 Kelheim Corporation Information
12.3.2 Kelheim Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Kelheim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Kelheim Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.3.5 Kelheim Recent Development
12.4 Silvix
12.4.1 Silvix Corporation Information
12.4.2 Silvix Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Silvix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Silvix Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.4.5 Silvix Recent Development
12.5 Sniace
12.5.1 Sniace Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sniace Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sniace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Sniace Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.5.5 Sniace Recent Development
12.6 Cosmo
12.6.1 Cosmo Corporation Information
12.6.2 Cosmo Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cosmo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Cosmo Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.6.5 Cosmo Recent Development
12.7 Sanyou
12.7.1 Sanyou Corporation Information
12.7.2 Sanyou Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sanyou Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Sanyou Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.7.5 Sanyou Recent Development
12.8 Fulida
12.8.1 Fulida Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fulida Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fulida Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Fulida Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.8.5 Fulida Recent Development
12.9 Sateri
12.9.1 Sateri Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sateri Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Sateri Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Sateri Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.9.5 Sateri Recent Development
12.10 Aoyang Tech
12.10.1 Aoyang Tech Corporation Information
12.10.2 Aoyang Tech Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Aoyang Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Aoyang Tech Modified Viscose Fiber Products Offered
12.10.5 Aoyang Tech Recent Development
12.12 Bohi Industry
12.12.1 Bohi Industry Corporation Information
12.12.2 Bohi Industry Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Bohi Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Bohi Industry Products Offered
12.12.5 Bohi Industry Recent Development
12.13 Xiangsheng Group
12.13.1 Xiangsheng Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Xiangsheng Group Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Xiangsheng Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Xiangsheng Group Products Offered
12.13.5 Xiangsheng Group Recent Development
12.14 Xinxiang Bailu
12.14.1 Xinxiang Bailu Corporation Information
12.14.2 Xinxiang Bailu Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Xinxiang Bailu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Xinxiang Bailu Products Offered
12.14.5 Xinxiang Bailu Recent Development
12.15 Yibin Grace
12.15.1 Yibin Grace Corporation Information
12.15.2 Yibin Grace Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Yibin Grace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Yibin Grace Products Offered
12.15.5 Yibin Grace Recent Development
12.16 Silver Hawk
12.16.1 Silver Hawk Corporation Information
12.16.2 Silver Hawk Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Silver Hawk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Silver Hawk Products Offered
12.16.5 Silver Hawk Recent Development
12.17 Haiyang Fiber
12.17.1 Haiyang Fiber Corporation Information
12.17.2 Haiyang Fiber Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Haiyang Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Haiyang Fiber Products Offered
12.17.5 Haiyang Fiber Recent Development
12.18 Manasi Shunquan
12.18.1 Manasi Shunquan Corporation Information
12.18.2 Manasi Shunquan Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Manasi Shunquan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Manasi Shunquan Products Offered
12.18.5 Manasi Shunquan Recent Development
12.19 Jilin Chem-Fiber
12.19.1 Jilin Chem-Fiber Corporation Information
12.19.2 Jilin Chem-Fiber Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Jilin Chem-Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Jilin Chem-Fiber Products Offered
12.19.5 Jilin Chem-Fiber Recent Development
12.20 Nanjing Chem-Fiber
12.20.1 Nanjing Chem-Fiber Corporation Information
12.20.2 Nanjing Chem-Fiber Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Nanjing Chem-Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Nanjing Chem-Fiber Products Offered
12.20.5 Nanjing Chem-Fiber Recent Development
…
