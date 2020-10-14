Beauty Devices Market Sales Revenue To Cross US$ 54,186.9 Mn By 2014-2020 End

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Beauty Devices: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” the global beauty devices market was valued at USD 19,389.1 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 54,186.9 million in 2020.

Globally, the beauty devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing disposable income, which is enabling people to spend more on personal care. In addition, rise in aging the population and increasing prevalence of skin diseases and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation are also driving the growth of the market. However, there are various risks and complications associated with beauty devices which may lead to bruising, swelling, and redness. In addition, extended availability of easy-to-use beauty products inhibits the growth of the market. The global beauty devices market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 19,389.1 million in 2014 to USD 54,186.9 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

In North America, increasing aging population and availability of advanced devices are driving the use of beauty devices in the market. In addition, in the U.S., there are around 750,000 beauty salons and spas. These beauty salon and spas have propelled the demand for beauty devices and personal care products in order to offer better services to their customers.

In Europe, the beauty devices market is driven by rising aging population. In addition, in Spain the market is evolving due to rising awareness about potential healing applications of beauty devices in the treatment of skin and hair problems.

However, in Asia the growth for beauty devices is much higher than developed countries due to increasing disposable income, availability of multinational brands and the introduction of less expensive beauty devices.

L’Oréal Group.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Home Skinovations, Ltd.

PhotoMedex, Inc.

TRIA Beauty, Inc.

Syneron Medical, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation.

Carol Cole Company.

Procter & Gamble.

The beauty devices market is segmented as follows:

Beauty devices market, by usage area

Salon

Spa

At-home

Others

Beauty devices market, by type

Hair removal devices

Cleansing devices

Acne devices

Rejuvenation devices

Light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices

Oxygen and steamer devices

Hair growth devices

Skin Derma rollers

Cellulite reduction devices

Others

Beauty devices market, by geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain The U.K.

Asia China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

