COVID-19 Impact on Ride Sharing Market Set to Register 20.5% CAGR During 2020-2025

Global Ride Sharing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Ride sharing is the sharing of vehicles by passengers as a transportation alternative. Ride sharing is not exactly an on-demand service and requires a little planning. Ride sharing is primarily intended to reduce vehicle costs, traffic congestion, and automobile emissions. The necessary prerequisite for a person in order to avail the benefits of the ride sharing transportation service, is a smartphone app. Drivers of privately-owned cars partner up with a ridesharing company in order to provide rides to commuters.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ride Sharing market will register a 20.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 73500 million by 2025, from $ 34810 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ride Sharing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ride Sharing market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Uber, BlaBlaCar, Lyft, Haxi, Via, Fasten, Grab, Didi Chuxing, Go-Jek, Ola Cabs, myTaxi, Dida Chuxing

This study considers the Ride Sharing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age 55-64

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ride Sharing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ride Sharing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ride Sharing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ride Sharing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ride Sharing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Ride Sharing by Players

4 Ride Sharing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Ride Sharing Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Uber

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Ride Sharing Product Offered

11.1.3 Uber Ride Sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Uber News

11.2 BlaBlaCar

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Ride Sharing Product Offered

11.2.3 BlaBlaCar Ride Sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 BlaBlaCar News

11.3 Lyft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Ride Sharing Product Offered

11.3.3 Lyft Ride Sharing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Lyft News

11.4 Haxi

