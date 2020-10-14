COVID-19 Impact on Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to 2025

Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

According to this study, over the next five years the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15760 million by 2025, from $ 11720 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Verifone Systems Inc, HM Electronics, Inc., NCR Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Cognizant, Oracle Corporation, LG, Delphi Display Systems, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Revel Systems, Shenzhen Xinguodu, SZZT Electronics, PAX Technology

This study considers the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Consumers

Small Consumers

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

