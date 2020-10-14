COVID-19 Impact on Multi-Factor Authentication Market Soar at 20.3% CAGR to 2025

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Multi-factor authentication is an emerging category of the identity access management that involves use of multiple methods of authentication to verify a user’s identity. Authentication of user identity ensures secure online transactions, log on to online services, and access to corporate resources. Compromised credentials are the main cause of data breaches. Multi-factor authentication is used by organizations to implement an additional layer of security that requires users to authenticate via knowledge, possession, and inherence factors to gain access to corporate and social networks.

According to this study, over the next five years the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market will register a 20.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18570 million by 2025, from $ 8857.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Morpho (France), Symantec Corporation (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Entrust Inc. (US), Broadcom, NEC (Japan), HID Global (US), Fujitsu (Japan), RSA Security (US), VASCO Data Security (US), SecurEnvoy ltd (England), Deepnet Security (England), Duo Secuirty (US), CensorNet Ltd. (England), Crossmatch (US)

This study considers the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Banking and Finance

Government

Travel and Immigration

Military and Defense

Commercial Security

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Players

4 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Morpho (France)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Product Offered

11.1.3 Morpho (France) Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Morpho (France) News

11.2 Symantec Corporation (US)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Product Offered

11.2.3 Symantec Corporation (US) Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Symantec Corporation (US) News

11.3 Gemalto (Netherlands)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Product Offered

11.3.3 Gemalto (Netherlands) Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Gemalto (Netherlands) News

11.4 Entrust Inc. (US)

