COVID-19 Impact on Enterprise Media Gateways Market Grow at 2.1% CAGR to 2025

Global Enterprise Media Gateways Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise Media Gateways market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2337 million by 2025, from $ 2152.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise Media Gateways business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Media Gateways market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Cisco Systems, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Avaya, ZTE Corporation, Grandstream Networks, Dialogic Corporation, AudioCodes Ltd., ADTRAN, Sangoma Technologies Corporation

This study considers the Enterprise Media Gateways value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Media Gateways market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Media Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Media Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Media Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Media Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

