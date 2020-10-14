COVID-19 Impact on Identity Theft Protection Services Market Show at 18.1% CAGR to 2025

Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Identity theft is a crime, a type of fraud in which an imposter steals individual information of another person (or a company) and uses it by pretending to be someone else in order to gain some benefit (e.g. money or goods). An identity theft can cause a victim both a financial and emotional damage and also a waste of time and energy needed to avoid consequences of the fraud.

According to this study, over the next five years the Identity Theft Protection Services market will register a 18.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 17670 million by 2025, from $ 9100.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Identity Theft Protection Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity Theft Protection Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: LifeLock (Symantec), AllClear ID, Experian, TransUnion, FICO, Equifax, Intersections, Affinion, CSID, LexisNexis

This study considers the Identity Theft Protection Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Credit Card Fraud

Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

Phone or Utility Fraud

Bank Fraud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Consumer

Enterprise

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Identity Theft Protection Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Identity Theft Protection Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Identity Theft Protection Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Identity Theft Protection Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Identity Theft Protection Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Identity Theft Protection Services by Players

4 Identity Theft Protection Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 LifeLock (Symantec)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered

11.1.3 LifeLock (Symantec) Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 LifeLock (Symantec) News

11.2 AllClear ID

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered

11.2.3 AllClear ID Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AllClear ID News

11.3 Experian

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Identity Theft Protection Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Experian Identity Theft Protection Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Experian News

11.4 TransUnion

