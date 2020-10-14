COVID-19 Impact on Virtual Schools Market Grow at a CAGR of 13.5% During the Forecast Period 2020- 2025

Global Virtual Schools Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.

According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Schools market will register a 13.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5008 million by 2025, from $ 3019.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Virtual Schools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Schools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: K12 Inc, Alaska Virtual School, Connections Academy, Pansophic Learning, Florida Virtual School (FLVS), Mosaica Education, Inspire Charter Schools, Charter Schools USA, Abbotsford Virtual School, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Wey Education Schools Trust, Beijing Changping School, N High School, Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, Virtual High School(VHS), Illinois Virtual School (IVS), Aurora College, Acklam Grange

This study considers the Virtual Schools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

Adult Education

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Schools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Virtual Schools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Schools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Schools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtual Schools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Virtual Schools by Players

4 Virtual Schools by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Virtual Schools Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 K12 Inc

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Virtual Schools Product Offered

11.1.3 K12 Inc Virtual Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 K12 Inc News

11.2 Alaska Virtual School

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Virtual Schools Product Offered

11.2.3 Alaska Virtual School Virtual Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Alaska Virtual School News

11.3 Connections Academy

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Virtual Schools Product Offered

11.3.3 Connections Academy Virtual Schools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Connections Academy News

11.4 Pansophic Learning

