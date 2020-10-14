Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Growing at a US$ 6,354.7 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market expected to CAGR of 25.7%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 6,354.7 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, HUDWAY, LLC, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation.

Market segmentation

Market By HUD Type

Windshield

Combiner

Market By Application

Premium Car

Luxury car

Mid-segment car

Economy car

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD)

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By HUD Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By HUD Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share By HUD Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Windshield

1.2.2.4. Combiner

1.2.3. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Premium Car

1.2.3.3. Luxury car

1.2.3.4. Mid-segment car

1.2.3.5. Economy car

1.2.4. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Passenger Cars

1.2.4.3. Commercial Vehicle

1.2.5. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY HUD TYPE

4.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Revenue By HUD Type

4.2. Windshield

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Combiner

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Revenue By Application

5.2. Premium Car

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Luxury car

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Mid-segment car

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Economy car

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Revenue By Vehicle Type

6.2. Passenger Cars

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Commercial Vehicle

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD) MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By HUD Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Continental AG

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. DENSO Corporation

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. HUDWAY

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. LLC

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Panasonic Corporation

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Pioneer Corporation

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Robert Bosch GmbH

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Visteon Corporation

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Yazaki Corporation

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Type Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

