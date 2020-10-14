Variable Data Printing Market Hit US$ 45,000 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Variable Data Printing market expected to CAGR of 16%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 45,000 Mn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Variable Data Printing market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Variable Data Printing market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Variable Data Printing market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Variable Data Printing market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Variable Data Printing market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Mondi Plc, WS Packaging Group, Inc., HP Inc., Quad/Graphics Inc., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Xerox Corporation, Cenveo, Inc., Canon Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, and others.
Market segmentation
Variable Data Printing Market By Label Type
Release liner labels
Linerless labels
Variable Data Printing Market By Composition
Facestock
Topcoat
Variable Data Printing Market By Printing Technology
Thermal transfer
Electrophotography
Direct thermal
Inkjet
Variable Data Printing Market By End-Use Sector
Food & beverage
Consumer durable
Pharmaceutical
Home & personal
Retail sector
Others (Industrial Lubricants and Paints)
Variable Data Printing Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Variable Data Printing
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Variable Data Printing Market By Label Type
1.2.2.1. Global Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Label Type (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Variable Data Printing Market Revenue Share By Label Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. Release liner labels
1.2.2.4. Linerless labels
1.2.3. Variable Data Printing Market By Composition
1.2.3.1. Global Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Composition (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Facestock
1.2.3.3. Topcoat
1.2.4. Variable Data Printing Market By Printing Technology
1.2.4.1. Global Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Printing Technology (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Thermal transfer
1.2.4.3. Electrophotography
1.2.4.4. Direct thermal
1.2.4.5. Inkjet
1.2.5. Variable Data Printing Market By End-Use Sector
1.2.5.1. Global Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-Use Sectorr (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. Food & beverage
1.2.5.3. Consumer durable
1.2.5.4. Pharmaceutical
1.2.5.5. Home & personal
1.2.5.6. Retail sector
1.2.5.7. Others (Industrial Lubricants and Paints)
1.2.6. Variable Data Printing Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.6.2. North America Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.3. Europe Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICSAND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Variable Data Printing Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Variable Data Printing Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Variable Data Printing Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Variable Data Printing Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY LABEL TYPE
4.1. Global Variable Data Printing Revenue By Label Type
4.2. Release liner labels
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Linerless labels
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY COMPOSITION
5.1. Global Variable Data Printing Revenue By Composition
5.2. Facestock
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Topcoat
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
6.1. Global Variable Data Printing Revenue By Printing Technology
6.2. Thermal transfer
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Electrophotography
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Direct thermal
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Inkjet
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Global Variable Data Printing Revenue By End-Use Sector
7.2. Food & beverage
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Consumer durable
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Pharmaceutical
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5. Home & personal
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6. Retail sector
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7. Others (Industrial Lubricants and Paints)
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. North America Variable Data Printing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Variable Data Printing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Variable Data Printing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Variable Data Printing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA VARIABLE DATA PRINTING MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Variable Data Printing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Variable Data Printing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Label Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Composition, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Printing Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use Sector, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Mondi Plc
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. WS Packaging Group, Inc.
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. HP Inc.
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Quad/Graphics Inc.
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Xerox Corporation
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Cenveo, Inc.
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Canon Inc.
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. Avery Dennison Corporation
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. 3M Company
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Others
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Type Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
