Automotive Seat Market Set to Grow Over US$ 78.0 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Automotive Seat market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 78.0 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Automotive Seat Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Automotive Seat market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Automotive Seat in major regions globally.

The market report on the Automotive Seat also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Automotive Seat Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Seat industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Magna International, TS Tech., Aisin Seiki, NHK Spring, Tachi-S, Gentherm, Guelph Manufacturing, Camaco-Amvian, and Freedman Seating.

Market Segmentation

Market By Material

Leather

Fabric

Other Materials

Market By Technology

Standard Seats

Powered Seats

Ventilated Seats

Other

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Seat

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Seat Market By Material

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Material (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Seat Market Revenue Share By Material in 2018

1.2.2.3. Leather

1.2.2.4. Fabric

1.2.2.5. Other Materials

1.2.3. Automotive Seat Market By Technology

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.3.1.1. Standard Seats

1.2.3.1.2. Powered Seats

1.2.3.1.3. Ventilated Seats

1.2.3.1.4. Other

1.2.4. Automotive Seat Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Passenger Vehicle

1.2.4.3. Commercial Vehicle

1.2.5. Automotive Seat Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICSAND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Seat Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Seat Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Seat Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Seat Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE SEAT MARKET BY MATERIAL

4.1. Global Automotive Seat Revenue By Material

4.2. Leather

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Fabric

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Other Materials

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE SEAT MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Global Automotive Seat Revenue By Technology

5.2. Standard Seats

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Powered Seats

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Ventilated Seats

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Other

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE SEAT MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Global Automotive Seat Revenue By Vehicle Type

6.2. Passenger Vehicle

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Commercial Vehicle

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEAT MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Automotive Seat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPEAUTOMOTIVE SEAT MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Automotive Seat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFICAUTOMOTIVE SEAT MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Seat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICAAUTOMOTIVE SEAT MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Automotive Seat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICAAUTOMOTIVE SEAT MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Automotive Seat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Automotive Seat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Adient

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Lear Corporation

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Faurecia

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Toyota Boshoku

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Magna International

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. TS Tech

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Aisin Seiki

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. NHK Spring

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Tachi-S

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Gentherm

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Type Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

