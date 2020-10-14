Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market To Cross Over US$ 88.1 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck market will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 88.1 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck in major regions globally.

The market report on the Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aptiv PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Nvidia Corporation, Daimler AG, Qualcomm Incorporated, and AB Volvo.

Market Segmentation

Market By Features

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Assist (LA)

Market By Automation level

Level 0

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4/5

Market By Component

Embedded System

Camera

Radars

LiDAR

Others

Market By Fuel Type

Diesel

Petrol/Gasoline

CNG

Electric & Hybrid

Market By Application

Logistics

Mining

Construction

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market By Features

1.2.2.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Features (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share By Features in 2019

1.2.2.3. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

1.2.2.4. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

1.2.2.5. Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

1.2.2.6. Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

1.2.2.7. Lane Assist (LA)

1.2.3. Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market By Automation level

1.2.3.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Automation level (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share By Automation level in 2019

1.2.3.3. Level 0

1.2.3.4. Level 1

1.2.3.5. Level 2

1.2.3.6. Level 3

1.2.3.7. Level 4/5

1.2.4. Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market By Component

1.2.4.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019

1.2.4.3. Embedded System

1.2.4.4. Camera

1.2.4.5. Radars

1.2.4.6. LiDAR

1.2.4.7. Others

1.2.5. Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market By Fuel Type

1.2.5.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Fuel Type (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share By Fuel Type in 2019

1.2.5.3. Diesel

1.2.5.4. Petrol/Gasoline

1.2.5.5. CNG

1.2.5.6. Electric & Hybrid

1.2.6. Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market By Application

1.2.6.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)

1.2.6.2. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.6.3. Logistics

1.2.6.4. Mining

1.2.6.5. Construction

1.2.7. Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market By Geography

1.2.7.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.7.2. North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.7.3. Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.7.4. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.7.5. Latin America Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.7.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY FEATURES

4.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Revenue By Features

4.2. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Lane Assist (LA)

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY AUTOMATION LEVEL

5.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Revenue By Automation level

5.2. Level 0

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Level 1

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Level 2

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Level 3

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Level 4/5

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY COMPONENT

6.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Revenue By Component

6.2. Embedded System

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Camera

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Radars

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. LiDAR

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY FUEL TYPE

7.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Revenue By Fuel Type

7.2. Diesel

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Petrol/Gasoline

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. CNG

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. Electric & Hybrid

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY APPLICATION

8.1. Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Revenue By Application

8.2. Logistics

8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3. Mining

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Construction

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. NORTH AMERICA SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. U.S.

9.3.1. U.S. Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Canada

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. EUROPE SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. UK

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Germany

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. France

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Spain

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. Rest of Europe

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. ASIA-PACIFIC SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Asia-Pacific Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. China

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Japan

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. India

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6. Australia

11.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7. South Korea

11.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. LATIN AMERICA SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Latin America Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Latin America Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

12.3. Brazil

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. Mexico

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Latin America

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SEMI & FULLY AUTONOMOUS TRUCK MARKET BY COUNTRY

13.1. Middle East & Africa Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.2. Middle East & Africa Semi & Fully Autonomous Truck Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

13.3. GCC

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4. South Africa

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Features, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Automation level, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Fuel Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. Continental AG

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. Denso Corporation

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. Aptiv PLC

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. Nvidia Corporation

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

14.8. Daimler AG

14.8.1. Company Snapshot

14.8.2. Overview

14.8.3. Financial Overview

14.8.4. Product Portfolio

14.8.5. Key Developments

14.8.6. Strategies

14.9. Qualcomm Incorporated

14.9.1. Company Snapshot

14.9.2. Overview

14.9.3. Financial Overview

14.9.4. Product Portfolio

14.9.5. Key Developments

14.9.6. Strategies

14.10. AB Volvo

14.10.1. Company Snapshot

14.10.2. Overview

14.10.3. Financial Overview

14.10.4. Product Portfolio

14.10.5. Key Developments

14.10.6. Strategies

14.11. Others

14.11.1. Company Snapshot

14.11.2. Overview

14.11.3. Financial Overview

14.11.4. Product Portfolio

14.11.5. Key Developments

14.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

