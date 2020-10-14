Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market To Cross Over 10.6% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Automotive Aluminium Alloy market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 8,175.4 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Automotive Aluminium Alloy market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Automotive Aluminium Alloy in major regions globally.

Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1828

The market report on the Automotive Aluminium Alloy also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Aluminium Alloy industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/automotive-aluminium-alloy-market

Market Participants

ALERIS, Magna International Inc., Arconic, AUSTEM Company Ltd., Bharat Forge, Constellium N.V., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd., Granges, KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH, Nanshan Group, Novelis, Norsk Hydro ASA, UACJ Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Market By Heat Sensitivity Type

Non Heat-treatable (Al-Mg-Mn)

Heat-treatable (Al-Mg-Si)

Market By Application

Engine Component

Wheels

Driveline

Heat Exchanger

Body

Others

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicle

Market By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Vehicle

Hybrie Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Aluminium Alloy

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market By Heat Sensitivity Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Heat Sensitivity Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue Share By Heat Sensitivity Type in 2018

1.2.2.3. Non Heat-treatable (Al-Mg-Mn)

1.2.2.4. Heat-treatable (Al-Mg-Si)

1.2.3. Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.1.1. Engine Component

1.2.3.1.2. Wheels

1.2.3.1.3. Driveline

1.2.3.1.4. Heat Exchanger

1.2.3.1.5. Body

1.2.3.1.6. Others

1.2.4. Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Passenger Vehicles

1.2.4.3. Commercial Vehicle

1.2.5. Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market By Electric Vehicle Type

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Electric Vehicle Type (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Battery Vehicle

1.2.5.3. Hybrie Electric Vehicle

1.2.5.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

1.2.6. Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY HEAT SENSITIVITY TYPE

4.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Revenue By Heat Sensitivity Type

4.2. Non Heat-treatable (Al-Mg-Mn)

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Heat-treatable (Al-Mg-Si)

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Revenue By Application

5.2. Engine Component

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Wheels

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Driveline

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Heat Exchanger

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Body

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Revenue By Vehicle Type

6.2. Passenger Vehicles

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Commercial Vehicle

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY ELECTRIC VEHICLE TYPE

7.1. Global Automotive Aluminium Alloy Revenue By Electric Vehicle Type

7.2. Battery Vehicle

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Hybrie Electric Vehicle

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINIUM ALLOY MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Heat Sensitivity Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Electric Vehicle Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. ALERIS

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Magna International Inc.

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Arconic.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. AUSTEM Company Ltd.

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Bharat Forge

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Constellium N.V.

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Flex-N-Gate Corporation

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Granges

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1828

Contact Us:

Sheetal k

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com