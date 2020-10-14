Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value Cross around US$ 24,019.1 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 24,019.1 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Tire Pressure Monitoring System market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Tire Pressure Monitoring System in major regions globally.
The market report on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Tire Pressure Monitoring System industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
ATEQ, Bartec USA LLC, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Dunlop Tech GmbH, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, NIRA Dynamics AB, NXP Semiconductors, Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd., Sensata Technologies, Inc., WABCO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Market Segmentation
Market By Technology
- Direct TPMS
- Indirect TPMS
Market By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Market By Sales Channel
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Tire Pressure Monitoring System
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Technology
1.2.2.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2019
1.2.2.3. Direct TPMS
1.2.2.4. Indirect TPMS
1.2.3. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.3.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2016-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Passenger Vehicle
1.2.3.1.2. Light Commercial Vehicle
1.2.3.1.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle
1.2.4. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Sales Channel
1.2.4.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Sales Channel (2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. OEMs
1.2.4.3. Aftermarket
1.2.5. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY
4.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue By Technology
4.2. Direct TPMS
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Indirect TPMS
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE
5.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue By Vehicle Type
5.2. Passenger Vehicle
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Light Commercial Vehicle
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicle
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL
6.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue By Sales Channel
6.2. OEMs
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Aftermarket
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. ATEQ
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Type Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Bartec USA LLC
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Type Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Type Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Continental AG
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Type Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Denso Corporation
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Type Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Dunlop Tech GmbH
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Type Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Hamaton Automotive Technology Co.
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Type Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Type Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. NIRA Dynamics AB
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Type Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Others
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Type Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
