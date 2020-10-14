Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Value Cross around US$ 24,019.1 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 24,019.1 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Tire Pressure Monitoring System market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Tire Pressure Monitoring System in major regions globally.

The market report on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Tire Pressure Monitoring System industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

ATEQ, Bartec USA LLC, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Dunlop Tech GmbH, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd., Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, NIRA Dynamics AB, NXP Semiconductors, Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd., Sensata Technologies, Inc., WABCO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Market Segmentation

Market By Technology

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Market By Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Tire Pressure Monitoring System

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Technology

1.2.2.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2019

1.2.2.3. Direct TPMS

1.2.2.4. Indirect TPMS

1.2.3. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.3.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Passenger Vehicle

1.2.3.1.2. Light Commercial Vehicle

1.2.3.1.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

1.2.4. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Sales Channel

1.2.4.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Sales Channel (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. OEMs

1.2.4.3. Aftermarket

1.2.5. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue By Technology

4.2. Direct TPMS

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Indirect TPMS

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue By Vehicle Type

5.2. Passenger Vehicle

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Light Commercial Vehicle

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System Revenue By Sales Channel

6.2. OEMs

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Aftermarket

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. ATEQ

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Bartec USA LLC

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Continental AG

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Denso Corporation

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Dunlop Tech GmbH

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Hamaton Automotive Technology Co.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. NIRA Dynamics AB

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

