Automotive Cooling Fan Market Will Grow around US$ 68 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Automotive Cooling Fan market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 68 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Automotive Cooling Fan market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Automotive Cooling Fan in major regions globally.

The market report on the Automotive Cooling Fan also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Cooling Fan industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

DENSO CORPORATION, AMETEK Inc., Horton Holding, Inc., Flexxaire Inc., Multi-Wing America, Inc., Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd, SPAL Automotive, Others.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Cooling Fan Market By Type

Electric Fan

Condenser Fan

Radiator Fan

Mechanical Fan

Automotive Cooling Fan Market By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Automotive Cooling Fan Market By Sales Channel

Aftermarket

OEMs

Automotive Cooling Fan Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Cooling Fan

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Cooling Fan Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Electric Fan

1.2.2.4. Condenser Fan

1.2.2.5. Radiator Fan

1.2.2.6. Mechanical Fan

1.2.3. Automotive Cooling Fan Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2016-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Commercial Vehicles

1.2.3.1.2. Passenger Cars

1.2.4. Automotive Cooling Fan Market By Sales Channel

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Sales Channel (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Aftermarket

1.2.4.3. OEMs

1.2.5. Automotive Cooling Fan Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Cooling Fan Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Cooling Fan Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Cooling Fan Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Cooling Fan Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE COOLING FAN MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Automotive Cooling Fan Revenue By Type

4.2. Electric Fan

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Condenser Fan

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Radiator Fan

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Mechanical Fan

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE COOLING FAN MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Global Automotive Cooling Fan Revenue By Vehicle Type

5.2. Commercial Vehicles

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Passenger Cars

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE COOLING FAN MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Global Automotive Cooling Fan Revenue By Sales Channel

6.2. Aftermarket

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. OEMs

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE COOLING FAN MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE COOLING FAN MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE COOLING FAN MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE COOLING FAN MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE COOLING FAN MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Automotive Cooling Fan Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. DENSO CORPORATION

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. AMETEK Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Horton Holding, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Flexxaire Inc.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Multi-Wing America, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. SPAL Automotive

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Others

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

