Connected Healthcare Market To Touch Over US$ 6,600 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Connected Healthcare market will register a 11% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 6,600 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Connected Healthcare Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Connected Healthcare market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Connected Healthcare in major regions globally.
The market report on the Connected Healthcare also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Connected Healthcare Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Connected Healthcare industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
IBM Corporation, Accenture Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, Medtronic, Airstrip Technology, Allscripts, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc., Cerner, Agamatrix, Inc., AliveCor Inc., Qualcomm, and others.
Market Segmentation
Connected Healthcare Market By Function
- Telemedicine
- Home Monitoring
- Assisted Living
- Clinical Monitoring
Connected Healthcare Market By Type
- e-Prescription
- m-Health Services
- m-Health Devices
Connected Healthcare Market By Application
- Diagnosis & Treatment
- Monitoring Applications
- Education & Awareness
- Wellness & Prevention
- Healthcare Management
Connected Healthcare Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Connected Healthcare
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Connected Healthcare Market By Function
1.2.2.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Function (2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share By Function in 2019
1.2.2.3. Telemedicine
1.2.2.4. Home Monitoring
1.2.2.5. Assisted Living
1.2.2.6. Clinical Monitoring
1.2.3. Connected Healthcare Market By Type
1.2.3.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2016-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. e-Prescription
1.2.3.1.2. m-Health Services
1.2.3.1.3. m-Health Devices
1.2.4. Connected Healthcare Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Diagnosis & Treatment
1.2.4.3. Monitoring Applications
1.2.4.4. Education & Awareness
1.2.4.5. Wellness & Prevention
1.2.4.6. Healthcare Management
1.2.5. Connected Healthcare Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Connected Healthcare Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Connected Healthcare Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Connected Healthcare Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Connected Healthcare Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY FUNCTION
4.1. Global Connected Healthcare Revenue By Function
4.2. Telemedicine
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Home Monitoring
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Assisted Living
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Clinical Monitoring
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Global Connected Healthcare Revenue By Type
5.2. e-Prescription
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. m-Health Services
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. m-Health Devices
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Global Connected Healthcare Revenue By Application
6.2. Diagnosis & Treatment
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Monitoring Applications
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Education & Awareness
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Wellness & Prevention
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6. Healthcare Management
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Connected Healthcare Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Connected Healthcare Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Function, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. IBM Corporation
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Type Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Accenture Plc
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Type Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Boston Scientific Corporation
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Type Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. SAP SE
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Type Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Oracle Corporation
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Type Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. GE Healthcare
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Type Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Microsoft Corporation
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Type Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Medtronic
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Type Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Airstrip Technology
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Type Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Allscripts
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Type Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Type Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
