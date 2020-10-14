Solar Power Equipment Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2020-2026 | ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar

“

The report titled Global Solar Power Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solar Power Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solar Power Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solar Power Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solar Power Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solar Power Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solar Power Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solar Power Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solar Power Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solar Power Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solar Power Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solar Power Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solar Power Equipment Market Research Report: ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, Shunfeng International, SunPower Corporation, Trina Solar

Global Solar Power Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Solar Panels

Mounting, Racking and Tracking System

Storage System

Others



Global Solar Power Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Nonresidential

Utility



The Solar Power Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solar Power Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solar Power Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Power Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar Power Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Power Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Power Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Power Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Power Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solar Panels

1.4.3 Mounting, Racking and Tracking System

1.4.4 Storage System

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Nonresidential

1.5.4 Utility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Power Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solar Power Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Power Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Power Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solar Power Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar Power Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Power Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solar Power Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solar Power Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Power Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solar Power Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar Power Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar Power Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solar Power Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar Power Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solar Power Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Solar Power Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solar Power Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Power Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solar Power Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solar Power Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solar Power Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB Group

8.1.1 ABB Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Group Overview

8.1.3 ABB Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Group Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Group Related Developments

8.2 Canadian Solar

8.2.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

8.2.2 Canadian Solar Overview

8.2.3 Canadian Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Canadian Solar Product Description

8.2.5 Canadian Solar Related Developments

8.3 First Solar

8.3.1 First Solar Corporation Information

8.3.2 First Solar Overview

8.3.3 First Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 First Solar Product Description

8.3.5 First Solar Related Developments

8.4 Hanwha Q CELLS

8.4.1 Hanwha Q CELLS Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hanwha Q CELLS Overview

8.4.3 Hanwha Q CELLS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hanwha Q CELLS Product Description

8.4.5 Hanwha Q CELLS Related Developments

8.5 JA Solar

8.5.1 JA Solar Corporation Information

8.5.2 JA Solar Overview

8.5.3 JA Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 JA Solar Product Description

8.5.5 JA Solar Related Developments

8.6 JinkoSolar

8.6.1 JinkoSolar Corporation Information

8.6.2 JinkoSolar Overview

8.6.3 JinkoSolar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 JinkoSolar Product Description

8.6.5 JinkoSolar Related Developments

8.7 LONGi Solar

8.7.1 LONGi Solar Corporation Information

8.7.2 LONGi Solar Overview

8.7.3 LONGi Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 LONGi Solar Product Description

8.7.5 LONGi Solar Related Developments

8.8 Shunfeng International

8.8.1 Shunfeng International Corporation Information

8.8.2 Shunfeng International Overview

8.8.3 Shunfeng International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Shunfeng International Product Description

8.8.5 Shunfeng International Related Developments

8.9 SunPower Corporation

8.9.1 SunPower Corporation Corporation Information

8.9.2 SunPower Corporation Overview

8.9.3 SunPower Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 SunPower Corporation Product Description

8.9.5 SunPower Corporation Related Developments

8.10 Trina Solar

8.10.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Trina Solar Overview

8.10.3 Trina Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Trina Solar Product Description

8.10.5 Trina Solar Related Developments

9 Solar Power Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solar Power Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solar Power Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Solar Power Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solar Power Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solar Power Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solar Power Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solar Power Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solar Power Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solar Power Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar Power Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar Power Equipment Distributors

11.3 Solar Power Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Solar Power Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Solar Power Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Solar Power Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”