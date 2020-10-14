Releases New Report on Marine Antifouling System Market
Marine Antifouling System Market: Overview
- Marine antifouling systems are used to prevent sea life such as algae and mollusks from attaching themselves to the hull of a marine vessel, which slows down the vessel and increases fuel consumption. Furthermore, it increases the maintenance cost.
- Presently, companies across the globe are investing in the advancement of marine antifouling systems to improve their energy efficiency and productivity of antifouling systems, which can be employed in the shipping Industry.
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Marine Antifouling System Market
- Significant rise in sea trade and tourism is estimated to be a key driver of the global marine antifouling system market. Global sea trade has been increasing significantly for the last five years. For instance, in 2015, around 10 billion tons were transported, while that number reached more than 11 billion tons in 2018. Furthermore, sea tourism has increased across the globe. This indicates a rise in the number marine vessels being employed. This increased number of vessels is likely to fuel the demand for marine antifouling systems. Therefore, a rise in sea trade and tourism activity is expected to drive the global marine antifouling system market during the forecast period.
- Stringent regulations enacted by governments across the globe, regarding the use of harmful chemicals that are used in antifouling paints and coating, is another key factor driving the global marine antifouling system market. Developed countries have more stringent norms that limit the use of harmful chemicals in antifouling paints and coating. Harmful chemicals affect marine life near harbors, which adversely affects the harbor areas. Marine antifouling systems provide eco-friendly solution for antifouling, as these system utilizes electricity and sound waves, which does not affect marine life in nearby areas. Hence the stringent rules and regulations enacted by governments are anticipated to drive the global marine antifouling system market during the forecast period.
- Availability of alternatives such as antifouling paints and coatings is expected to restrain the global marine antifouling system market. Lenient environmental rules and regulations in underdeveloped and developing countries do not restrict the use of paints and coatings and hence, demand for these products is high. Therefore, the availability of alternatives is expected to restrain the marine antifouling system market during the forecast period.
Global Marine Antifouling System Market: Segmentation
- The global marine antifouling system market can be segmented in terms of technology and application.
- In terms of technology, the global marine antifouling system market can be segmented into electronics and ultrasonic transducer. Ultrasonic transducer is expected to be a prominent segment during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in the shipping industry.
- Based on application, the global market can be segregated into tugboats & OSVS, ferries, defense vessels, yachts, cruise ships, and others. Ferries and cruise ships segments are expected to expand at a notable CAGR during forecast period, owing to a significant rise in the number of ferries and cruise ships being employed in North America and Europe, coupled with stringent rules and regulations enacted by governments in these region, which in turn is projected to fuel the demand for marine antifouling system in the near future.
Global Marine Antifouling System Market: Regional Segmentation
- Based on region, the global marine antifouling system market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global marine antifouling system market during the forecast period. China and Japan have a high number of ships and subsequently, the demand for the marine antifouling system is high in the region.
- The market in Europe is projected to expand significantly during the forecast pe2riod due to high demand for marine antifouling system, as it is eco-friendly. Germany, U.K., and Norway are the major player in the shipping industry in the region. These countries are estimated to dominate the market in the region.
- The market in North America is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to stringent policies enacted by the governments in the region. The market in Latina America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to rapid development of the marine industry in these regions.