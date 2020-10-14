Corrugated Packaging Market 2020 – Massive rise in demand Worldwide

Corrugated packaging products combine cushioning with structural rigidity, providing excellent protection to fragile or heavy contents from damage. Their lightweight and clean nature help lower shipping costs. The high-impact graphics possible on corrugated packaging products help enable improved brand awareness, thus helping improved sales. Moreover, corrugated packaging products are made from recycled card board boxes and other waste products from the paper industry.

The market is expected to witness an excellent upward growth trajectory over the period between 2018 and 2026, chiefly owing to the massive rise in demand for corrugated packaging boxes in the thriving global e-commerce industry. This report gives a forward-looking perspective of the market, and furnishes qualitative as well as quantitative data pertaining to the key segments of the market.

Request a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15248

The thriving global e-commerce industry is expected to emerge as the leading growth driver for the global corrugated packaging market. Owing to features such as low weight, excellent strength, and recyclability, e-commerce companies are increasingly adopting corrugated packaging products for safe product delivery.

Moreover, the market has also witnessed a steady rise in adoption from the organized retail sector in the recent past. As the numbers of supermarkets and hypermarkets rise across emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, in response to changing consumer lifestyles and rising disposable incomes, the uptake of corrugated packaging products is also expected to surge.

The report segments the global corrugated packaging market on the basis of criteria such as box type, application, and geography. Based on application, the market has been covered for industries such as food and beverages, automotive, health and hygiene, electronics, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals.

Ask for Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15248

Global Corrugated Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, the report covers the market for corrugated packaging across regions such as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Presently, North America and Asia Pacific are the leading regional markets for corrugated packaging products. While the market in North America will witness steady expansion over the report’s forecast period as well, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a massive surge owing to rising growth opportunities in the region’s thriving e-commerce industry and a rapidly expanding organized retail sector. The market in Middle East and Africa is also expected to expand at a promising rate over the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global corrugated packaging market are DS Smith, U.S Corrugated Inc., Mondi Group, Georgia- Pacific, and Smurfit Kappa Group.

Read our latest press release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-in-pizza-box-market-gets-thrust-from-rise-in-home-delivery–takeaways-of-pizza-global-volume-to-climb-1-5x-from-2017-to-2025–301150984.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com