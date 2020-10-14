Tetra Pack Carton Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share

Tetra Pack cartons offers a complete range of packaging solution which is lightweight, environmental-friendly and convenient for consumers to open and handle. It has optimal shelf life and high brand visibility. This packaging is known for its low environment impact. During recycling, the paperboard (which consists of 75% of the carton) gets separated from the other two materials (polyethylene and aluminum). The cartons are easy to transport and protect the material from heat and moisture. The packaged portfolio includes aseptic packages, chilled and food packages. The aseptic technology keeps the product fresh and healthy without the need of preservatives.

The global tetra pack carton market is expected to witness strong growth due to its lightweight, environment-friendly and low-cost packaging. The ability to recycle the paper based cartons with sustainable collection is a major driver for the rise in the use of tetra pack cartons for wide range of goods from food and beverages to dairy products. The extended shelf life of the products under difficult environment conditions and healthy and safe packing of the products ensures high growth of tetra pack cartons market. Moreover, government regulations are influencing the packaging industry with the high focus on environment friendliness of the material used. The highly competitive market and quality assurance of the products packed are some of the limitations of the tetra pack carton market.

Tetra Pack Container Market – Market Segmentation:

Based on materials, tetra pack cartons, the market is segmented into,

Paperboard

Polyethylene

Aluminum

On the basis of packaged portfolio, the market is segmented into,

Aseptic Packages

Chilled Packages

Food Packages

Based on end user Industry, the tetra pack cartons market is segmented into

Food & beverage

Dairy products

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Healthcare)

Based on the applications, the tetra pack cartons market is segmented into

Dairy products

Juice & Nectar

Wine & Spirit

Others

Geographically, the tetra pack carton market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of tetra pack carton market is expected to witness a double-digit growth over the forecast period between 2020 and 2024. Europe is expected to hold significantly larger share of the tetra pack container market in terms of volume during the forecast period followed by North America.

