Turbine Motor Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | ABB, ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A., A-Wing International Co.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Turbine Motor market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Turbine Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Turbine Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Turbine Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Turbine Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Turbine Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Turbine Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Turbine Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Turbine Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Turbine Motor Market Research Report: ABB, ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A., A-Wing International Co., Ltd, DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH, Hangzhou Lectstyle Trade Co., Ltd., Hoyer Motors, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Shanghai Dagan Industry Co., Ltd., Siemens, Suzlon Energy Limited, TD Power Systems Private Limited, WEG, Yantai Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd., YAWATA Electric Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Global Turbine Motor Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 300 W

300 to 500 W

500 to 1000 W

1000 to 5000 W

Above 5000 W



Global Turbine Motor Market Segmentation by Application: Wind Turbine

Gas Turbine

Hydro Turbine

Steam Turbine



The Turbine Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Turbine Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Turbine Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Turbine Motor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Turbine Motor Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Less than 300 W

1.3.3 300 to 500 W

1.3.4 500 to 1000 W

1.3.5 1000 to 5000 W

1.3.6 Above 5000 W

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Turbine Motor Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Wind Turbine

1.4.3 Gas Turbine

1.4.4 Hydro Turbine

1.4.5 Steam Turbine

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Turbine Motor Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Turbine Motor Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Turbine Motor Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Turbine Motor Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Turbine Motor Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Turbine Motor Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Turbine Motor Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Turbine Motor Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Turbine Motor Market Trends

2.3.2 Turbine Motor Market Drivers

2.3.3 Turbine Motor Market Challenges

2.3.4 Turbine Motor Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Turbine Motor Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Turbine Motor Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Turbine Motor Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Turbine Motor Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Turbine Motor Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Turbine Motor Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Turbine Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Turbine Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Turbine Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Turbine Motor as of 2019)

3.4 Global Turbine Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Turbine Motor Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Turbine Motor Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Turbine Motor Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Turbine Motor Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Turbine Motor Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Turbine Motor Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Turbine Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Turbine Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Turbine Motor Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Turbine Motor Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Turbine Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Turbine Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Turbine Motor Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Turbine Motor Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Turbine Motor Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Turbine Motor Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Turbine Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Turbine Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Turbine Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Turbine Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Turbine Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Turbine Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Turbine Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Turbine Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Turbine Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Turbine Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Turbine Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Turbine Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Turbine Motor Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Turbine Motor Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Turbine Motor Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Turbine Motor Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Turbine Motor Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Turbine Motor Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Turbine Motor Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Turbine Motor Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Turbine Motor Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Turbine Motor Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Turbine Motor Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Turbine Motor Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Turbine Motor Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Turbine Motor Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Turbine Motor Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Turbine Motor Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Turbine Motor Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Turbine Motor Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Turbine Motor Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Business Overview

8.1.3 ABB Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.1.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.2 ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A.

8.2.1 ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A. Corporation Information

8.2.2 ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A. Business Overview

8.2.3 ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A. Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.2.5 ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A. SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A. Recent Developments

8.3 A-Wing International Co., Ltd

8.3.1 A-Wing International Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.3.2 A-Wing International Co., Ltd Business Overview

8.3.3 A-Wing International Co., Ltd Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.3.5 A-Wing International Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 A-Wing International Co., Ltd Recent Developments

8.4 DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH

8.4.1 DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH Corporation Information

8.4.2 DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH Business Overview

8.4.3 DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.4.5 DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH Recent Developments

8.5 Hangzhou Lectstyle Trade Co., Ltd.

8.5.1 Hangzhou Lectstyle Trade Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hangzhou Lectstyle Trade Co., Ltd. Business Overview

8.5.3 Hangzhou Lectstyle Trade Co., Ltd. Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.5.5 Hangzhou Lectstyle Trade Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Hangzhou Lectstyle Trade Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

8.6 Hoyer Motors

8.6.1 Hoyer Motors Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hoyer Motors Business Overview

8.6.3 Hoyer Motors Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.6.5 Hoyer Motors SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Hoyer Motors Recent Developments

8.7 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

8.7.1 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Corporation Information

8.7.2 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Business Overview

8.7.3 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.7.5 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Recent Developments

8.8 Shanghai Dagan Industry Co., Ltd.

8.8.1 Shanghai Dagan Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Shanghai Dagan Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview

8.8.3 Shanghai Dagan Industry Co., Ltd. Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.8.5 Shanghai Dagan Industry Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Shanghai Dagan Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

8.9 Siemens

8.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

8.9.3 Siemens Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.9.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.10 Suzlon Energy Limited

8.10.1 Suzlon Energy Limited Corporation Information

8.10.2 Suzlon Energy Limited Business Overview

8.10.3 Suzlon Energy Limited Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.10.5 Suzlon Energy Limited SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Suzlon Energy Limited Recent Developments

8.11 TD Power Systems Private Limited

8.11.1 TD Power Systems Private Limited Corporation Information

8.11.2 TD Power Systems Private Limited Business Overview

8.11.3 TD Power Systems Private Limited Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.11.5 TD Power Systems Private Limited SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 TD Power Systems Private Limited Recent Developments

8.12 WEG

8.12.1 WEG Corporation Information

8.12.2 WEG Business Overview

8.12.3 WEG Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.12.5 WEG SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 WEG Recent Developments

8.13 Yantai Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.13.1 Yantai Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.13.2 Yantai Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. Business Overview

8.13.3 Yantai Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.13.5 Yantai Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Yantai Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

8.14 YAWATA Electric Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd.

8.14.1 YAWATA Electric Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.14.2 YAWATA Electric Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd. Business Overview

8.14.3 YAWATA Electric Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd. Turbine Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Turbine Motor Products and Services

8.14.5 YAWATA Electric Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 YAWATA Electric Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

9 Turbine Motor Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Turbine Motor Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Turbine Motor Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Turbine Motor Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Turbine Motor Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Turbine Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Turbine Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Turbine Motor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Turbine Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Turbine Motor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Turbine Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Turbine Motor Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Turbine Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Turbine Motor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Turbine Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Turbine Motor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Turbine Motor Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Turbine Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Turbine Motor Distributors

11.3 Turbine Motor Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

