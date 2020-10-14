Fire Safety Devices Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Johnson Controls, Honeywell (Xtralis), Carrier Global

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fire Safety Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Safety Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Safety Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1813746/global-fire-safety-devices-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Safety Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Safety Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Safety Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Safety Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Safety Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Safety Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire Safety Devices Market Research Report: Johnson Controls, Honeywell (Xtralis), Carrier Global, Bosch, Siemens, Morita Group, Halma, Hochiki, Hiller, Protectowire FireSystems, Amerex, FIKE, Safeguard Industries, Activar Construction Products Group (JL Industries), System Sensor, Safety Technology International, McWane, Minimax Viking Group, Potter Electric Signal, Larsen’s Manufacturing (Morris Group), TianGuang Fire-fighting, Newell Brands (BRK & First Alert)

Global Fire Safety Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Residential Fire Alarms

Commercial Fire Alarms

Residential Fire Sprinkler Systems

Commercial Fire Sprinkler Systems

Detector and Monitor

Fire Extinguishers

Control Panels

Others



Global Fire Safety Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Public Infrasture

Others



The Fire Safety Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Safety Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Safety Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Safety Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Safety Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Safety Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Safety Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Safety Devices market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1813746/global-fire-safety-devices-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Fire Safety Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Residential Fire Alarms

1.3.3 Commercial Fire Alarms

1.3.4 Residential Fire Sprinkler Systems

1.3.5 Commercial Fire Sprinkler Systems

1.3.6 Detector and Monitor

1.3.7 Fire Extinguishers

1.3.8 Control Panels

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Industrial

1.4.5 Public Infrasture

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Fire Safety Devices Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Fire Safety Devices Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Fire Safety Devices Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Fire Safety Devices Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Fire Safety Devices Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Fire Safety Devices Market Trends

2.3.2 Fire Safety Devices Market Drivers

2.3.3 Fire Safety Devices Market Challenges

2.3.4 Fire Safety Devices Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fire Safety Devices Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Fire Safety Devices Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fire Safety Devices Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Fire Safety Devices Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Fire Safety Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Fire Safety Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fire Safety Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fire Safety Devices as of 2019)

3.4 Global Fire Safety Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Fire Safety Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fire Safety Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Fire Safety Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fire Safety Devices Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Fire Safety Devices Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Fire Safety Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fire Safety Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fire Safety Devices Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Fire Safety Devices Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Fire Safety Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fire Safety Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Fire Safety Devices Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Fire Safety Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Fire Safety Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Fire Safety Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Fire Safety Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Fire Safety Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Fire Safety Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Fire Safety Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Fire Safety Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Fire Safety Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Fire Safety Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Fire Safety Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Fire Safety Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Fire Safety Devices Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Fire Safety Devices Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Fire Safety Devices Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Johnson Controls

8.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

8.1.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

8.1.3 Johnson Controls Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.1.5 Johnson Controls SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

8.2 Honeywell (Xtralis)

8.2.1 Honeywell (Xtralis) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Honeywell (Xtralis) Business Overview

8.2.3 Honeywell (Xtralis) Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.2.5 Honeywell (Xtralis) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Honeywell (Xtralis) Recent Developments

8.3 Carrier Global

8.3.1 Carrier Global Corporation Information

8.3.2 Carrier Global Business Overview

8.3.3 Carrier Global Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.3.5 Carrier Global SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Carrier Global Recent Developments

8.4 Bosch

8.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.4.2 Bosch Business Overview

8.4.3 Bosch Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.4.5 Bosch SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Bosch Recent Developments

8.5 Siemens

8.5.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.5.2 Siemens Business Overview

8.5.3 Siemens Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.5.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.6 Morita Group

8.6.1 Morita Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 Morita Group Business Overview

8.6.3 Morita Group Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.6.5 Morita Group SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Morita Group Recent Developments

8.7 Halma

8.7.1 Halma Corporation Information

8.7.2 Halma Business Overview

8.7.3 Halma Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.7.5 Halma SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Halma Recent Developments

8.8 Hochiki

8.8.1 Hochiki Corporation Information

8.8.2 Hochiki Business Overview

8.8.3 Hochiki Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.8.5 Hochiki SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Hochiki Recent Developments

8.9 Hiller

8.9.1 Hiller Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hiller Business Overview

8.9.3 Hiller Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.9.5 Hiller SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Hiller Recent Developments

8.10 Protectowire FireSystems

8.10.1 Protectowire FireSystems Corporation Information

8.10.2 Protectowire FireSystems Business Overview

8.10.3 Protectowire FireSystems Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.10.5 Protectowire FireSystems SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Protectowire FireSystems Recent Developments

8.11 Amerex

8.11.1 Amerex Corporation Information

8.11.2 Amerex Business Overview

8.11.3 Amerex Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.11.5 Amerex SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Amerex Recent Developments

8.12 FIKE

8.12.1 FIKE Corporation Information

8.12.2 FIKE Business Overview

8.12.3 FIKE Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.12.5 FIKE SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 FIKE Recent Developments

8.13 Safeguard Industries

8.13.1 Safeguard Industries Corporation Information

8.13.2 Safeguard Industries Business Overview

8.13.3 Safeguard Industries Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.13.5 Safeguard Industries SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Safeguard Industries Recent Developments

8.14 Activar Construction Products Group (JL Industries)

8.14.1 Activar Construction Products Group (JL Industries) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Activar Construction Products Group (JL Industries) Business Overview

8.14.3 Activar Construction Products Group (JL Industries) Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.14.5 Activar Construction Products Group (JL Industries) SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Activar Construction Products Group (JL Industries) Recent Developments

8.15 System Sensor

8.15.1 System Sensor Corporation Information

8.15.2 System Sensor Business Overview

8.15.3 System Sensor Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.15.5 System Sensor SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 System Sensor Recent Developments

8.16 Safety Technology International

8.16.1 Safety Technology International Corporation Information

8.16.2 Safety Technology International Business Overview

8.16.3 Safety Technology International Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.16.5 Safety Technology International SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Safety Technology International Recent Developments

8.17 McWane

8.17.1 McWane Corporation Information

8.17.2 McWane Business Overview

8.17.3 McWane Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.17.5 McWane SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 McWane Recent Developments

8.18 Minimax Viking Group

8.18.1 Minimax Viking Group Corporation Information

8.18.2 Minimax Viking Group Business Overview

8.18.3 Minimax Viking Group Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.18.5 Minimax Viking Group SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Minimax Viking Group Recent Developments

8.19 Potter Electric Signal

8.19.1 Potter Electric Signal Corporation Information

8.19.2 Potter Electric Signal Business Overview

8.19.3 Potter Electric Signal Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.19.5 Potter Electric Signal SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Potter Electric Signal Recent Developments

8.20 Larsen’s Manufacturing (Morris Group)

8.20.1 Larsen’s Manufacturing (Morris Group) Corporation Information

8.20.2 Larsen’s Manufacturing (Morris Group) Business Overview

8.20.3 Larsen’s Manufacturing (Morris Group) Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.20.5 Larsen’s Manufacturing (Morris Group) SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Larsen’s Manufacturing (Morris Group) Recent Developments

8.21 TianGuang Fire-fighting

8.21.1 TianGuang Fire-fighting Corporation Information

8.21.2 TianGuang Fire-fighting Business Overview

8.21.3 TianGuang Fire-fighting Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.21.5 TianGuang Fire-fighting SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 TianGuang Fire-fighting Recent Developments

8.22 Newell Brands (BRK & First Alert)

8.22.1 Newell Brands (BRK & First Alert) Corporation Information

8.22.2 Newell Brands (BRK & First Alert) Business Overview

8.22.3 Newell Brands (BRK & First Alert) Fire Safety Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Fire Safety Devices Products and Services

8.22.5 Newell Brands (BRK & First Alert) SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Newell Brands (BRK & First Alert) Recent Developments

9 Fire Safety Devices Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Fire Safety Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Fire Safety Devices Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Fire Safety Devices Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Fire Safety Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Fire Safety Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Fire Safety Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Fire Safety Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Fire Safety Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Fire Safety Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Fire Safety Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Fire Safety Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Fire Safety Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Safety Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Safety Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Fire Safety Devices Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Fire Safety Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Fire Safety Devices Distributors

11.3 Fire Safety Devices Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1813746/global-fire-safety-devices-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”