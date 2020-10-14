Viral Inactivation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Incredible Potential Examined in New Research Report

The global viral inactivation market is prophesied to take possession of a prospering growth in the next few years due to the emergence of new products to treat a variety of diseases. Savvy players are envisioned to focus on research and development and make heavy investments therein to sustain their positions in the market. Rising investments in the life sciences industry and increasing healthcare expenditure could also produce scores of opportunities in the market.

As per the report, the global viral inactivation market could see a segmentation according to end user, application, and method. Bringing about a high level of purity of samples, the chemical method segment is projected to account for a larger share in the market.

Global Viral Inactivation market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

At the forefront of driving growth in the global market for viral inactivation is the rising approvals of new drugs, rules pertaining to viral safety of biologics, and the proliferation of the biologics and biosimilars industry. Besides, the growing instances of various infectious diseases and growing application of biosimilars therapeutic treatment for a range of diseases are also positively impacting the market.

Proving counterproductive to the market, on the downside, is the high costs involved in developing and manufacturing biologics and biosimilars products and also the high price of equipment for viral inactivation. However, new types of viruses needing vaccinations to be developed against them spells new opportunities for the market.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global viral inactivation market to expand at a healthy 7.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$5.736 bn by 2025 from US$3.05 bn in 2016.

Depending upon the type of method, the global viral inactivation market can be divided segmented into chemical, radiation, and others such as pasteurization and dry and moist heat treatment. Of them, the chemical method leads the market with maximum share as it is a robust and effective method of inactivation of different types of viruses. It is also cost-effective, safe, and brings about a high degree of purity of sample. The chemical method is further sub-segmented into solvent detergent method, use of alkylating agent method, and pH concentration method. The solvent detergent method, among them, is projected to account for largest market share by the end of 2025.

Key Players of Viral Inactivation Market Report:

Some of the dominant players in the global market for viral inactivation are Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited, Sartorius AG, Cerus Corporation, Macopharma SA, and Terumo BCT, Inc.

