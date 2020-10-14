Hometech Textiles Market By Type, By Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2026

A textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes is called a technical textile. A technical textile used in home furnishing and clothing is called hometech textile. The hometech textiles market comprises a strong part of the technical textile market including upholstered furniture industry. Household textiles and furnishings. Hometech textiles range from filter products used in vacuum cleaners to fiber fills in mattresses and pillows. Hometech products are made of both synthetic and natural fibers. Hometech textiles are widely utilized in furniture & interior decoration, sun protection, cushion materials, carpeting, fireproofing, wall coverings, flooring and textile reinforced fittings etc. Hometech textiles ranks 4th largest in sales of all the other technical textiles. Western Economies account for the biggest market share of hometech textiles followed by Asia Pacific. Hometech Textile products are in continuous use by household as well as commercial sectors.

Global Hometech Textiles Market: Segmentation

The global hometech textiles market can be segmented on the basis of Geography, applications and end use types. On the basis of geography, the global hometech textiles market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Japan. On account of applications the global hometech textiles market can be segmented into commercial and household. Hometech textiles are widely used in commercial sector like offices and business organizations as well as domestic and household purposes. Considering end use types, the global hometech textiles market can be segmented into fiberfill, mattress and pillow components, carpet backing cloth, stuffed toys, blinds, HVAC filters, vacuum cleaner filter cloth, non-woven wipes, mosquito nets and furniture fabrics.

Global Hometech Textiles Market: Drivers

The robust increment in office and commercial construction is a main factor aiding in driving the global hometech textiles market. With growing population worldwide, the demand for hometech textiles is growing proportionally. Rising disposable incomes & customer spending and increasing purchasing power of customers in developing countries is driving the growth of the global hometech textiles market. With rapid industrialization and increasing demand of technical textiles in industries is another factor leading the global hometech textiles market to grow.

Global Hometech Textiles Market: Challenges

The major challenge faced by the global hometech textiles market is frequent changes in raw material prices. The rise and degradation in raw material prices is affecting the imbalance in prices of the global hometech textiles market. Moreover, low degree of consumer preference towards the technical textiles, specially hometech textiles is a major reason posing as a restraint to the global hometech textiles market. In addition, less requirement of luxurious needs such as hometech textile products is again a critical challenge to the global hometech textiles market.

Global Hometech Textiles Market: Region Wise Outlook

Due to population explosion in the continent, Asia Pacific accounts for the maximum share of the global hometech textiles market. North America holds the second largest share of the total hometech textiles market across the globe. Latin America follows North America as the third largest consumer of hometech textiles worldwide. Europe accounts for a huge number of nations involved in importing, manufacturing and exporting hometech textiles. Western Europe holds a larger share than the Eastern Europe. MEA is a growing market for hometech textiles followed by Japan.

Global Hometech Textiles Market: Key Players

The major companies involved in the manufacture and production of hometech textiles are Polymer Group Inc., Freudenberg and Co., TWE Group, Ahlstrom Corporation, Dupont Chemicals Company, Aadinath Hometech etc.