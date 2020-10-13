Black Tea Extracts Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook Apex Flavors, Archer Daniels Midland, AVT Tea Services, BlueBerry Agro Products

The increase in the consumption of beverage all across the globe drives the market for black tea extracts market. Besides this, the ability of black tea extracts to cure illness such as cancer, headaches and regulation of blood pressure also drives the market growth. However, mild or severe side effects caused by excessive consumption of black tea extracts restricts the fruitful development of the black tea extracts market. The wide scale application of black tea in cosmetics and food additives industries is expected to bolster well the demand for black tea extracts market in the near future.

Leading Black Tea Extracts Market Players:

Apex Flavors Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, AVT Tea Services, BlueBerry Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Finlays, Harrisons Malayalam Limited, Martin Bauer Group, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., Synthite Industries Private Ltd.

Black tea is one amongst the most popular and highly consumed tea in the global market. Black tea is an extract from the leaves of the Camellia sinesis plant that further obtains the powder from the black tea extract. Black tea is taken to be the rich source of nutrients, including zinc, iron, vitamin C, and calcium. It imparts a dark red color to the drink that adds the characteristic to the beverage. It gives it a robust flavor. The black tea extracts contain high anti-allergic and anti-viral properties.

The “Global Black Tea Extract Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the black tea extract market with detailed market segmentation by form, product type, application and geography. The global black tea extract market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading black tea extract market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global black tea extract market is segmented on the basis of form, product type and application. The black tea extract market on the basis of form is broken into liquid, encapsulated and powder. The market as per product type is bifurcated into hot water soluble extracts and cold water soluble extracts. As per application the market is broken into functional food, beverages, cosmetics, beauty supplements, dietary supplements and others.

