Pastry Margarine Market To Witness Massive Growth Bunge, Conagra Brands, Grninger, Mewah Group, Niche Trading
The pastry margarine market has witnessed significant growth owing to its increasing awareness as a butter alternative. Additionally, the non-greasy surface property is known to boost the pastry margarine market in the coming years. The rising demand for food products with low-fat content provides vast market opportunities for the key players operating in the pastry margarine market.
Leading Pastry Margarine Market Players:
Bunge, Conagra Brands, Inc., Gr?ninger, Mewah Group, Niche Trading, NMGK Group, Peerless Holdings Pty Ltd, Unilever, Vandemoortele, Wilmar International Ltd
Margarine is the synthetic form of butter spread, used for flavoring, baking, and cooking purposes. Contrasting to butter, made from the butterfat of milk, margarine is primarily made from refined vegetable oil and water containing traces of milk. Margarine bear a resemblance to butter owing to the presence of constituents such as water-in-fat emulsion.
The “Global Pastry Margarine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the pastry margarine market with detailed market segmentation by form, contnet type, product form, fat content, distribution channel, and geography. The global pastry margarine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pastry margarine market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global pastry margarine market is segmented on the form, fat content, product form, fat content, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the global pastry margarine market is segmented into hard pastry margarine and medium pastry margarine. Based of fat content, the global pastry margarine market is segmented into regular pastry margarine and low-fat pastry margarine. Based on product type, the global pastry market is segmented into spreadable, sheets, square ready bits, and others. Based on fat content, the global pastry margarine market is segmented into regular pastry margarine and low-fat pastry margarine. On the basis of distribution channel, the global pastry margarine market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others.
