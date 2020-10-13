Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Projected to Reach CAGR of 11% by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Medical Equipment Maintenance market expected to CAGR of 11%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 70,100 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Medical Equipment Maintenance market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Medical Equipment Maintenance market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1854

The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Medical Equipment Maintenance market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Medical Equipment Maintenance market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/medical-equipment-maintenance-market



Market participants

Carestream Health, AGFA-Gevaert Group, Canon Inc., Medtronic, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & CO. Alpha Source Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.

Market segmentation

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By Service Type

Preventive

Operational

Corrective

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By Device Type

Electromedical Equipment

Imaging Equipment

Surgical Instruments

Endoscopic Devices

Other Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Organizations

In-House Maintenance

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other End-Users

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Medical Equipment Maintenance

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By Service Type

1.2.2.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service Type (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue Share By Service Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Preventive

1.2.2.4. Operational

1.2.2.5. Corrective

1.2.3. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By Device Type

1.2.3.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Device Type (2016-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Electromedical Equipment

1.2.3.1.2. Imaging Equipment

1.2.3.1.3. Surgical Instruments

1.2.3.1.4. Endoscopic Devices

1.2.3.1.5. Other Medical Equipment

1.2.4. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By Service Provider

1.2.4.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service Provider (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers

1.2.4.3. Independent Service Organizations

1.2.4.4. In-House Maintenance

1.2.5. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By End-User

1.2.5.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. Hospitals

1.2.5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.2.5.4. Diagnostic Centers

1.2.5.5. Other End-Users

1.2.6. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.6.2. North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.6.3. Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY SERVICE TYPE

4.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue By Service Type

4.2. Preventive

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Operational

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Corrective

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY DEVICE TYPE

5.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue By Device Type

5.2. Electromedical Equipment

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Imaging Equipment

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Surgical Instruments

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Endoscopic Devices

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Other Medical Equipment

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY SERVICE PROVIDER

6.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue By Service Provider

6.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Independent Service Organizations

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. In-House Maintenance

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue By End-User

7.2. Hospitals

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Diagnostic Centers

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. Other End-Users

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Carestream Health

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. AGFA-Gevaert Group

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Canon Inc.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Medtronic

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Hitachi Ltd

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Siemens AG

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Olympus Corporation

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

Buy this premium report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1854

Contact us:

Sheetal k

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com