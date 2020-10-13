Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Reach US$ 162.1 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market expected to CAGR of 7.1%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 162.1 Mn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., Microlife AG, Schiller AG, Omron Healthcare Company, Ltd., Beijing Avantgarde Medical Equipment Company, AViTA Corporation, GE Healthcare and SunTech Medical, Inc.

Market segmentation

Market By Product Type

Arm ABPM Devices

Wrist ABPM Devices

Market By End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Product Type

1.2.2.1. Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Arm ABPM Devices

1.2.2.2.2. Wrist ABPM Devices

1.2.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By End Use

1.2.3.1. Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Hospitals

1.2.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

1.2.3.4. Other

1.2.4. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Product Type

4.2. Arm ABPM Devices

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Wrist ABPM Devices

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET BY END USE

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By End Use

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Other

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Welch Allyn, Inc.

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Microlife AG

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Schiller AG

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Omron Healthcare Company, Ltd.

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Beijing Avantgarde Medical Equipment Company

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. AViTA Corporation

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. GE Healthcare

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. SunTech Medical, Inc.

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Others

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

