Hand Sanitizer Market Grow at a CAGR 22% by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Hand Sanitizer market expected to CAGR of 22%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 5 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Hand Sanitizer market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Hand Sanitizer market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Hand Sanitizer market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Hand Sanitizer market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Hand Sanitizer market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Gojo Industry Inc., Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Unilever, Chattem Inc., Henkel Corporation, Best Sanitizers Inc., Others.

Market segmentation

Hand Sanitizer Market By Type

Liquid

Gel

Foam

Other

Hand Sanitizer Market By Sales Channel

E-commerce

Convenience Stores

Supermarket

Pharmaceutical Stores

Other

Hand Sanitizer Market By End User

Household

Restaurants

Hospitals

Schools

Others

Hand Sanitizer Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Hand Sanitizer

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Hand Sanitizer Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Liquid

1.2.2.2.2. Gel

1.2.2.2.3. Foam

1.2.2.2.4. Other

1.2.3. Hand Sanitizer Market By Sales Channel

1.2.3.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Sales Channel (2016-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. E-commerce

1.2.3.1.2. Convenience Stores

1.2.3.1.3. Supermarket

1.2.3.1.4. Pharmaceutical Stores

1.2.3.1.5. Other

1.2.4. Hand Sanitizer Market By End User

1.2.4.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Household

1.2.4.3. Restaurants

1.2.4.4. Hospitals

1.2.4.5. Schools

1.2.4.6. Others

1.2.5. Hand Sanitizer Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Hand Sanitizer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Hand Sanitizer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Hand Sanitizer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Hand Sanitizer Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. HAND SANITIZER MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Revenue By Type

4.2. Liquid

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Gel

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Foam

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Other

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. HAND SANITIZER MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Revenue By Sales Channel

5.2. E-commerce

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Convenience Stores

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Supermarket

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Pharmaceutical Stores

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Other

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. HAND SANITIZER MARKET BY END USER

6.1. Global Hand Sanitizer Revenue By End User

6.2. Household

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Restaurants

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Schools

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA HAND SANITIZER MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE HAND SANITIZER MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC HAND SANITIZER MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA HAND SANITIZER MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HAND SANITIZER MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Hand Sanitizer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Procter and Gamble

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. The Himalaya Drug Company

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Reckitt Benckiser Group

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Gojo Industry Inc.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Unilever

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Chattem Inc.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Henkel Corporation

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Best Sanitizers Inc.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

