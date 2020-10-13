Thermostat Market to Touch US$ 7.1 Bn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Thermostat market expected to CAGR of 9.5%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 7.1 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Thermostat market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Thermostat market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Thermostat market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Thermostat market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Thermostat market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Nest, Trane, Energate, Legrand SA, Alarm.com, Schneider Electric, Nortek Security & Control, LLC, Radio Thermostat Company of America, Computime, Johnson Controls, Inc., Danfoss, Carrier Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Vulcanic Group
Market segmentation
Market By Device
- Smart thermostat
- Mechanical thermostat
- Programmable thermostat
- Others
Market By Distribution Channel
- Utility
- Retail
- Security
- HVAC
Market By Mode of Operation
- Low voltage
- Line voltage
- Millivolt
Market By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Market By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Thermostat
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Thermostat Market By Device
1.2.2.1. Global Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Device (2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Thermostat Market Revenue Share By Device in 2019
1.2.2.3. Smart thermostat
1.2.2.4. Mechanical thermostat
1.2.2.5. Programmable thermostat
1.2.2.6. Others
1.2.3. Thermostat Market By Distribution Channel
1.2.3.1. Global Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel (2016-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Utility
1.2.3.1.2. Retail
1.2.3.1.3. Security
1.2.3.1.4. HVAC
1.2.4. Thermostat Market By Mode of Operation
1.2.4.1. Global Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Mode of Operation (2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Low voltage
1.2.4.3. Line voltage
1.2.4.4. Millivolt
1.2.5. Thermostat Market By Application
1.2.5.1. Global Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. Residential
1.2.5.3. Commercial
1.2.5.4. Industrial
1.2.6. Thermostat Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.6.2. North America Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.6.3. Europe Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Thermostat Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Thermostat Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Thermostat Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Thermostat Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. THERMOSTAT MARKET BY DEVICE
4.1. Global Thermostat Revenue By Device
4.2. Smart thermostat
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Mechanical thermostat
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Programmable thermostat
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. THERMOSTAT MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
5.1. Global Thermostat Revenue By Distribution Channel
5.2. Utility
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Retail
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Security
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. HVAC
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. THERMOSTAT MARKET BY MODE OF OPERATION
6.1. Global Thermostat Revenue By Mode of Operation
6.2. Low voltage
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Line voltage
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Millivolt
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. THERMOSTAT MARKET BY APPLICATION
7.1. Global Thermostat Revenue By Application
7.2. Residential
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Commercial
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Industrial
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA THERMOSTAT MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. North America Thermostat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Thermostat Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE THERMOSTAT MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Thermostat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC THERMOSTAT MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Thermostat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA THERMOSTAT MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Thermostat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA THERMOSTAT MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Thermostat Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Thermostat Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Operation, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Trane
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Energate
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Legrand SA
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Alarm.com
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. Schneider Electric
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Nortek Security & Control
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Radio Thermostat Company of America
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Computime
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. Johnson Controls, Inc.
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Danfoss
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Others
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Type Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
