Contactless Payment Market to Grow 11.5% CAGR by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Contactless Payment market expected to CAGR of 11.5%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 672.0 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Contactless Payment market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Contactless Payment market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Contactless Payment market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Contactless Payment market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Contactless Payment market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
Gemalto, Visa Inc., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Verifone, Ingenico Group SA, On Track Innovations Ltd., Oberthur Technologies (OT) Morpho, Thales Group, and Wirecard AG.
Market segmentation
Market By Device
- Smartphone and wearable
- Point-of-sale terminals
- Smart cards
Market By System
- Payment terminal solution
- Transaction management
- Security and fraud management
- Hosted point-of-sale
- Analytics
Market By Application
- Retail
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Government
Market By Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest if Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Meddle East & Africa
