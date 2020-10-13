Contactless Payment Market to Grow 11.5% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Contactless Payment market expected to CAGR of 11.5%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 672.0 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Contactless Payment market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Contactless Payment market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Contactless Payment market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Contactless Payment market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Contactless Payment market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Gemalto, Visa Inc., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Verifone, Ingenico Group SA, On Track Innovations Ltd., Oberthur Technologies (OT) Morpho, Thales Group, and Wirecard AG.

Market segmentation

Market By Device

Smartphone and wearable

Point-of-sale terminals

Smart cards

Market By System

Payment terminal solution

Transaction management

Security and fraud management

Hosted point-of-sale

Analytics

Market By Application

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Contactless Payment

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Contactless Payment Market By Device

1.2.2.1. Global Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Device(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Contactless Payment Market Revenue Share By Device in 2019

1.2.2.3. Smartphone and wearable

1.2.2.4. Point-of-sale terminals

1.2.2.5. Smart cards

1.2.3. Contactless Payment Market By System

1.2.3.1. Global Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By System (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Contactless Payment Market Revenue Share By System in 2019

1.2.3.3. Payment terminal solution

1.2.3.4. Transaction management

1.2.3.5. Security and fraud management

1.2.3.6. Hosted point-of-sale

1.2.3.7. Analytics

1.2.4. Contactless Payment Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Contactless Payment Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.4.3. Retail

1.2.4.4. Transportation

1.2.4.5. Healthcare

1.2.4.6. Hospitality

1.2.4.7. Government

1.2.5. Contactless Payment Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING CONTACTLESS PAYMENT ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Contactless Payment Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Contactless Payment Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Contactless Payment Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Contactless Payment Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. CONTACTLESS PAYMENT MARKET BY DEVICE

4.1. Global Contactless Payment Revenue By Device

4.2. Smartphone and wearable

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Point-of-sale terminals

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Smart cards

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. CONTACTLESS PAYMENT MARKET BY SYSTEM

5.1. Global Contactless Payment Revenue By System

5.2. Payment terminal solution

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Transaction management

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Security and fraud management

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Hosted point-of-sale

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Analytics

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. CONTACTLESS PAYMENT MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Contactless Payment Revenue By Application

6.2. Retail

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Transportation

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Healthcare

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Hospitality

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Government

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA CONTACTLESS PAYMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Contactless Payment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Contactless Payment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC CONTACTLESS PAYMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA CONTACTLESS PAYMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Contactless Payment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CONTACTLESS PAYMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Contactless Payment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Contactless Payment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Device, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By System, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Gemalto

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Visa Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Heartland Payment Systems

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Verifone

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Ingenico Group SA

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. On Track Innovations Ltd.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Oberthur Technologies (OT) Morpho

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Thales Group

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Wirecard AG

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

