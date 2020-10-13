Healthcare Cybersecurity Market To Grow 16% CAGR by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Healthcare Cybersecurity market expected to CAGR of 16%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 12 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Healthcare Cybersecurity market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Healthcare Cybersecurity market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Healthcare Cybersecurity market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Healthcare Cybersecurity market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Healthcare Cybersecurity market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
IBM, Lockheed Martin, Trend Micro, Kaspersky, FireEye, Paulo Alto Networks, MacAfee, Symantec, Ciscand Northrop Grumman, Others.
Market segmentation
Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Threat Type
- Malware
- Advanced Persistent Threat
- Distributed Denial-Of-Service
- Others
Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Solution
- Antivirus and Antimalware
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Identity and Access Management
- Security Information and Event Management
- DDOS Mitigation
- Others
Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By End User
- Hospitals
- Health Insurance
- Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Healthcare Cybersecurity
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Threat Type
1.2.2.1. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Threat Type(2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share By Threat Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. Malware
1.2.2.4. Advanced Persistent Threat
1.2.2.5. Distributed Denial-Of-Service
1.2.2.6. Others
1.2.3. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Solution
1.2.3.1. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Solution (2016-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share By Solution in 2019
1.2.3.3. Antivirus and Antimalware
1.2.3.4. Risk and Compliance Management
1.2.3.5. Identity and Access Management
1.2.3.6. Security Information and Event Management
1.2.3.7. DDOS Mitigation
1.2.3.8. Others
1.2.4. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By End User
1.2.4.1. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User(2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share By End User in 2019
1.2.4.3. Hospitals
1.2.4.4. Health Insurance
1.2.4.5. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
1.2.5. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET BY THREAT TYPE
4.1. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Revenue By Threat Type
4.2. Malware
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Advanced Persistent Threat
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Distributed Denial-Of-Service
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET BY SOLUTION
5.1. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Revenue By Solution
5.2. Antivirus and Antimalware
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Risk and Compliance Management
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Identity and Access Management
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Security Information and Event Management
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6. DDOS Mitigation
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET BY END USER
6.1. Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Revenue By End User
6.2. Hospitals
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Health Insurance
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Threat Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. IBM
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Lockheed Martin
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Trend Micro
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Kaspersky
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. FireEye
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Paulo Alto Networks
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. MacAfee
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Symantec
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Ciscand Northrop Grumman
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Others
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
