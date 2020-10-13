Polypropylene Market To Garner 6% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Polypropylene market will register a 6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 115 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Polypropylene Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Polypropylene market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Polypropylene in major regions globally.

Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1866

The market report on the Polypropylene also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Polypropylene Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Polypropylene industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/polypropylene-market

Market Participants

BASF AG, Braskem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), Total Refining and Chemicals Business, Reliance Industries Limited,, Others.

Market Segmentation

Polypropylene Market By Type

Copolymer

Homopolymer

Polypropylene Market By Application

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Fiber & Raffia

Blow Molding

Polypropylene Market By End User

Automotive

Packaging

Medical

Building & Construction

Polypropylene Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Polypropylene

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Polypropylene Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Polypropylene Market Revenue Share By Type in 2018

1.2.2.2.1. Copolymer

1.2.2.2.2. Homopolymer

1.2.3. Polypropylene Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Film & Sheet

1.2.3.1.2. Injection Molding

1.2.3.1.3. Fiber & Raffia

1.2.3.1.4. Blow Molding

1.2.4. Polypropylene Market By End User

1.2.4.1. Global Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End User (2015-2027)

1.2.4.2. Automotive

1.2.4.3. Packaging

1.2.4.4. Medical

1.2.4.5. Building & Construction

1.2.5. Polypropylene Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2015-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2015-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2018

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Polypropylene Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Polypropylene Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Polypropylene Major Manufacturers in 2018

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Polypropylene Major Manufacturers in 2018

CHAPTER 4. POLYPROPYLENE MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Polypropylene Revenue By Type

4.2. Copolymer

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Homopolymer

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. POLYPROPYLENE MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Polypropylene Revenue By Application

5.2. Film & Sheet

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Injection Molding

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Fiber & Raffia

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Blow Molding

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. POLYPROPYLENE MARKET BY END USER

6.1. Global Polypropylene Revenue By End User

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Packaging

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Medical

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Building & Construction

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA POLYPROPYLENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Polypropylene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Polypropylene Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE POLYPROPYLENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Polypropylene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC POLYPROPYLENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA POLYPROPYLENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Polypropylene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA POLYPROPYLENE MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Polypropylene Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Polypropylene Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End User, 2015 – 2027 ($Million)



CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. BASF AG

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Braskem

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Japan Polypropylene Corporation

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Total Refining and Chemicals Business

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Reliance Industries Limited

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Others

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1866

Contact Us:

Sheetal k

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com