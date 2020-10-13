Leather Chemicals Market to Grow 7.8% CAGR by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Leather Chemicals market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Leather Chemicals Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Leather Chemicals market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Leather Chemicals in major regions globally.
Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1868
The market report on the Leather Chemicals also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Leather Chemicals Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Leather Chemicals industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/leather-chemicals-market
Market Participants
BASF SE, Schill+Seilacher Gmbh, TFL Ledertechnik Gmbh & Co.KG, Stahl International BV, Lanxess AG, Bayer AG, Clariant International Ltd. Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd., and Stahl Holdings B.V.
Market Segmentation
Market By Product Type
- Biocides
- Surfactants
- Chromium Sulfate
- Polyurethane Resins
- Sodium Bicarbonate
- Others
Market By Process
Tanning & Dyeing
Beamhouse
- Biocides
- Surfactant
- Sodium Sulfide
- Formic Acid
- Others
Finishing
Market By End Use
- Footwear
- Upholstery
- Garments
- Leather Goods
Market By Region
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Leather Chemicals
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Leather Chemicals Market By Product Type
1.2.2.1. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2019
1.2.2.2.1. Biocides
1.2.2.2.2. Surfactants
1.2.2.2.3. Chromium Sulfate
1.2.2.2.4. Polyurethane Resins
1.2.2.2.5. Sodium Bicarbonate
1.2.2.2.6. Others
1.2.3. Leather Chemicals Market By Process
1.2.3.1. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Process (2016-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Tanning & Dyeing
1.2.3.1.2. Beamhouse
1.2.3.1.2.1. Biocides
1.2.3.1.2.2. Surfactant
1.2.3.1.2.3. Sodium Sulfide
1.2.3.1.2.4. Formic Acid
1.2.3.1.2.5. Others
1.2.3.1.3. Finishing
1.2.4. Leather Chemicals Market By End Use
1.2.4.1. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use (2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Footwear
1.2.4.3. Upholstery
1.2.4.4. Garments
1.2.4.5. Leather Goods
1.2.5. Leather Chemicals Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Leather Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Leather Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Leather Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Leather Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Leather Chemicals MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Global Leather Chemicals Revenue By Product Type
4.2. Biocides
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Surfactants
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Chromium Sulfate
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Polyurethane Resins
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6. Sodium Bicarbonate
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Leather Chemicals MARKET BY PROCESS
5.1. Global Leather Chemicals Revenue By Process
5.2. Tanning & Dyeing
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Beamhouse
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.3. Biocides
5.3.4. Surfactant
5.3.5. Sodium Sulfide
5.3.6. Formic Acid
5.3.7. Others
5.4. Finishing
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Leather Chemicals MARKET BY END USE
6.1. Global Leather Chemicals Revenue By End Use
6.2. Footwear
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Upholstery
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Garments
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Leather Goods
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. BASF SE
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Type Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Schill+Seilacher Gmbh
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Type Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. TFL Ledertechnik Gmbh & Co.KG
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Type Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Stahl International BV
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Type Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Lanxess AG
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Type Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Bayer AG
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Type Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Clariant International Ltd
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Type Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Type Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Stahl Holdings B.V.
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Type Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Others
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Type Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1868
Contact Us:
Sheetal k
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135