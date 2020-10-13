Leather Chemicals Market to Grow 7.8% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Leather Chemicals market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Leather Chemicals Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Leather Chemicals market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Leather Chemicals in major regions globally.

The market report on the Leather Chemicals also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Leather Chemicals Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Leather Chemicals industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

BASF SE, Schill+Seilacher Gmbh, TFL Ledertechnik Gmbh & Co.KG, Stahl International BV, Lanxess AG, Bayer AG, Clariant International Ltd. Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd., and Stahl Holdings B.V.

Market Segmentation

Market By Product Type

Biocides

Surfactants

Chromium Sulfate

Polyurethane Resins

Sodium Bicarbonate

Others

Market By Process

Tanning & Dyeing

Beamhouse

Biocides

Surfactant

Sodium Sulfide

Formic Acid

Others

Finishing

Market By End Use

Footwear

Upholstery

Garments

Leather Goods

Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Leather Chemicals

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Leather Chemicals Market By Product Type

1.2.2.1. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share By Product Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Biocides

1.2.2.2.2. Surfactants

1.2.2.2.3. Chromium Sulfate

1.2.2.2.4. Polyurethane Resins

1.2.2.2.5. Sodium Bicarbonate

1.2.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Leather Chemicals Market By Process

1.2.3.1. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Process (2016-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. Tanning & Dyeing

1.2.3.1.2. Beamhouse

1.2.3.1.2.1. Biocides

1.2.3.1.2.2. Surfactant

1.2.3.1.2.3. Sodium Sulfide

1.2.3.1.2.4. Formic Acid

1.2.3.1.2.5. Others

1.2.3.1.3. Finishing

1.2.4. Leather Chemicals Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Footwear

1.2.4.3. Upholstery

1.2.4.4. Garments

1.2.4.5. Leather Goods

1.2.5. Leather Chemicals Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Leather Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Leather Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Leather Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Leather Chemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Leather Chemicals MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Global Leather Chemicals Revenue By Product Type

4.2. Biocides

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Surfactants

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Chromium Sulfate

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Polyurethane Resins

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Sodium Bicarbonate

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Leather Chemicals MARKET BY PROCESS

5.1. Global Leather Chemicals Revenue By Process

5.2. Tanning & Dyeing

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Beamhouse

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.3. Biocides

5.3.4. Surfactant

5.3.5. Sodium Sulfide

5.3.6. Formic Acid

5.3.7. Others

5.4. Finishing

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Leather Chemicals MARKET BY END USE

6.1. Global Leather Chemicals Revenue By End Use

6.2. Footwear

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Upholstery

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Garments

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Leather Goods

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Leather Chemicals MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & AFRICA Leather Chemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & AFRICA Leather Chemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & AFRICA

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Process, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. BASF SE

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Type Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Schill+Seilacher Gmbh

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Type Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. TFL Ledertechnik Gmbh & Co.KG

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Type Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Stahl International BV

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Type Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Lanxess AG

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Type Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Bayer AG

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Type Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Clariant International Ltd

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Type Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Type Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Stahl Holdings B.V.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Type Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Type Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

