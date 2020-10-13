Facial/Surgical Mask Market Reach around US$ 3,467 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Facial/Surgical Mask market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 3,467 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Facial/Surgical Mask Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Facial/Surgical Mask market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Facial/Surgical Mask in major regions globally.

The market report on the Facial/Surgical Mask also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Facial/Surgical Mask Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Facial/Surgical Mask industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Ansell Limited, Prestige Ameritech, 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, cleanroom.de GmbH, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Moldex-Metric Inc, Kowa Company Ltd and Uvex Group.

Market Segmentation

Market By Product Type

Respiratory

Disposable

Reusable

Surgical

Market By Distribution Channel

Indirect Channel

Direct Channel

Online

Retail store

Market By End Use

Hospital

Individual

ASC

Clinic

Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING FACIAL/SURGICAL MASK ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4. FACIAL/SURGICAL MASK MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5. FACIAL/SURGICAL MASK MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 6. FACIAL/SURGICAL MASK MARKET BY END USE

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA FACIAL/SURGICAL MASK MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC FACIAL/SURGICAL MASK MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA FACIAL/SURGICAL MASK MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA FACIAL/SURGICAL MASK MARKET BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Ansell Limited

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

