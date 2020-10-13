Industrial Agitators Market To Cross 6% CAGR by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Industrial Agitators market will register a 6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 4,500 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Industrial Agitators Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Industrial Agitators market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Industrial Agitators in major regions globally.
The market report on the Industrial Agitators also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Industrial Agitators Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Industrial Agitators industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Alfa Laval AB, Xylem, Inc., Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Mixer Direct Inc., Satake, Ekato Holdings GmbH, Zhejiang Great Wall Mixers, Sulzer Ltd., Tacmina Corporation, Silverson Machines Ltd., Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Mixel Agitators, SPX FLOW, Inc., Statiflo International Ltd., Dynamix Agitators Inc., Silverson Machines, Inc., De Dietrich Process Systems, Fluid Kotthoff GmbH and others.
Market Segmentation
Industrial Agitators Market By Mounting
- Top mounted
- Side mounted
- Bottom mounted
Industrial Agitators Market By Model
- Large tank agitators
- Drum agitators
- Portable agitators
- Others
Industrial Agitators Market By Mixing Method
- Solid-solid mixture
- Solid-liquid mixture
- Liquid-liquid mixture
- Liquid-gas mixture
Industrial Agitators Market By Component
- Heads
- Sealing systems
- Impellers
- Others
Industrial Agitators Market By Industry
- Chemical
- Mining
- Food and Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Paint and Coating
- Cosmetics
- Others
Industrial Agitators Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Industrial Agitators
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Industrial Agitators Market By Mounting
1.2.2.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Mounting (2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share By Mounting in 2019
1.2.2.3. Top mounted
1.2.2.4. Side mounted
1.2.2.5. Bottom mounted
1.2.3. Industrial Agitators Market By Model
1.2.3.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Model (2016-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share By Model in 2019
1.2.3.3. Large tank agitators
1.2.3.4. Drum agitators
1.2.3.5. Portable agitators
1.2.3.6. Others
1.2.4. Industrial Agitators Market By Mixing Method
1.2.4.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Mixing Method (2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share By Mixing Method in 2019
1.2.4.3. Solid-solid mixture
1.2.4.4. Solid-liquid mixture
1.2.4.5. Liquid-liquid mixture
1.2.4.6. Liquid-gas mixture
1.2.5. Industrial Agitators Market By Component
1.2.5.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019
1.2.5.3. Heads
1.2.5.4. Sealing systems
1.2.5.5. Impellers
1.2.5.6. Others
1.2.6. Industrial Agitators Market By Industry
1.2.6.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Industry (2016-2027)
1.2.6.2. Chemical
1.2.6.3. Mining
1.2.6.4. Food and Beverage
1.2.6.5. Pharmaceutical
1.2.6.6. Paint and Coating
1.2.6.7. Cosmetics
1.2.6.8. Others
1.2.7. Industrial Agitators Market By Geography
1.2.7.1. Global Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.7.2. North America Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.7.3. Europe Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.7.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.7.5. Latin America Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.7.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Industrial Agitators Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Industrial Agitators Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Industrial Agitators Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Industrial Agitators Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. INDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY MOUNTING
4.1. Global Industrial Agitators Revenue By Mounting
4.2. Top mounted
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Side mounted
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Bottom mounted
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. INDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY MODEL
5.1. Global Industrial Agitators Revenue By Model
5.2. Large tank agitators
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Drum agitators
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Portable agitators
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. INDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY MIXING METHOD
6.1. Global Industrial Agitators Revenue By Mixing Method
6.2. Solid-solid mixture
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Solid-liquid mixture
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Liquid-liquid mixture
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Liquid-gas mixture
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. INDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY COMPONENT
7.1. Global Industrial Agitators Revenue By Component
7.2. Heads
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Sealing systems
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Impellers
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5. Others
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. INDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY INDUSTRY
8.1. Global Industrial Agitators Revenue By Industry
8.2. Chemical
8.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3. Mining
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Food and Beverage
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. Pharmaceutical
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Paint and Coating
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Cosmetics
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8. Others
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. North America Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. North America Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. U.S.
9.3.1. U.S. Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Canada
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. EUROPEINDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Europe Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Europe Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. UK
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Germany
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. France
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Spain
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. Rest of Europe
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. ASIA-PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. China
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Japan
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. India
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6. Australia
11.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.6.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7. South Korea
11.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.7.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.8.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. LATIN AMERICAINDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Latin America Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Latin America Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
12.3. Brazil
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. Mexico
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Latin America
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL AGITATORS MARKET BY COUNTRY
13.1. Middle East & Africa Industrial Agitators Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.2. Middle East & Africa Industrial Agitators Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
13.3. GCC
13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.3.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4. South Africa
13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.4.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mounting, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Model, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mixing Method, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
13.5.5. Market Revenue and Forecast By Industry, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE
14.1. Alfa Laval AB
14.1.1. Company Snapshot
14.1.2. Overview
14.1.3. Financial Overview
14.1.4. Product Portfolio
14.1.5. Key Developments
14.1.6. Strategies
14.2. Xylem, Inc.
14.2.1. Company Snapshot
14.2.2. Overview
14.2.3. Financial Overview
14.2.4. Product Portfolio
14.2.5. Key Developments
14.2.6. Strategies
14.3. Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha
14.3.1. Company Snapshot
14.3.2. Overview
14.3.3. Financial Overview
14.3.4. Product Portfolio
14.3.5. Key Developments
14.3.6. Strategies
14.4. Mixer Direct Inc.
14.4.1. Company Snapshot
14.4.2. Overview
14.4.3. Financial Overview
14.4.4. Product Portfolio
14.4.5. Key Developments
14.4.6. Strategies
14.5. Satake
14.5.1. Company Snapshot
14.5.2. Overview
14.5.3. Financial Overview
14.5.4. Product Portfolio
14.5.5. Key Developments
14.5.6. Strategies
14.6. Ekato Holdings GmbH
14.6.1. Company Snapshot
14.6.2. Overview
14.6.3. Financial Overview
14.6.4. Product Portfolio
14.6.5. Key Developments
14.6.6. Strategies
14.7. Zhejiang Great Wall Mixers
14.7.1. Company Snapshot
14.7.2. Overview
14.7.3. Financial Overview
14.7.4. Product Portfolio
14.7.5. Key Developments
14.7.6. Strategies
14.8. Sulzer Ltd
14.8.1. Company Snapshot
14.8.2. Overview
14.8.3. Financial Overview
14.8.4. Product Portfolio
14.8.5. Key Developments
14.8.6. Strategies
14.9. Tacmina Corporation
14.9.1. Company Snapshot
14.9.2. Overview
14.9.3. Financial Overview
14.9.4. Product Portfolio
14.9.5. Key Developments
14.9.6. Strategies
14.10. Silverson Machines Ltd.
14.10.1. Company Snapshot
14.10.2. Overview
14.10.3. Financial Overview
14.10.4. Product Portfolio
14.10.5. Key Developments
14.10.6. Strategies
14.11. Others
14.11.1. Company Snapshot
14.11.2. Overview
14.11.3. Financial Overview
14.11.4. Product Portfolio
14.11.5. Key Developments
14.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH
15.1. Research Methodology
15.1.1. Initial Data Search
15.1.2. Secondary Research
15.1.3. Primary Research
15.2. Assumptions and Scope
