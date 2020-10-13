Waveguide Converter Market 2020 – Global Demand and Future Insights By 2030

A waveguide is a special form of a microwave transmission line. Waveguides are metal tubes that are often made of high-quality material (such as copper and brass, which is partly silver or even gold-plated).

Constant technological advancements in industries such as telecom, medical, and electronics are promoting growth of the global waveguide converter market. A key driver of the market is miniaturization of electronic devices. Miniaturization can be described as manufacture of downsized mechanical, optical, or electronic products and devices. Vehicle engine downsizing and miniaturized mobile phones computers are examples of miniaturization.

Waveguide converters offer several advantages over two-wire and coaxial transmission lines. The key advantage is that waveguides support propagation with lower loss. Electric and magnetic fields used for energy transfer in metal surfaces are equal to zero. Hence, within the waveguides walls, these fields are limited to space. Electromagnetic fields are also fully contained within the waveguide walls and are completely shielded, both from the inside to the outside (radiation losses are maintained at a very low level) and from the outside to the inside of the waveguide, resulting in high resistance with very low desired signals.

Factors related to attenuation are anticipated to restrain growth of players operating in the global waveguide converter market in the next few years. The wall currents flow only on the inside of the waveguide. Waveguide walls are usually made of polished brass. The inner surface of the wall must be highly conductive. The layers can also be gold-plated or silvered. Dust on the surface can have an impact as additional attenuation.

Increase in investments in technology for developing products used in niche applications is expected to open up new growth avenues for market participants in the near future.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

Waveguide Optical Technologies

Sumitomo Bakelite

Leoni Fiber Optics

Corning Incorporated

Himachal Futuristic Communications

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable

Sterlite Technologies

Prysmian

Fujikura Limited

DigiLens

