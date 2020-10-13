Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2020 – SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD., Quallion, Boston-Power, Inc

Developing concerns identified with diminishing oil and gas assets and debasing natural conditions are having positive effect on the demand for electric controlled vehicles. In addition, endowments and motivating forces on utilization of such vehicles is another factor driving the market for electric powered vehicles. These vehicles rely upon electric batteries to give the essential or the auxiliary power. Along these lines any effect on the demand for electric fueled vehicles will influence the electric vehicle battery market.

Growing concerns related to decreasing oil and gas resources and degrading environmental conditions are having positive impact on the demand for electric powered vehicles. Moreover, subsidies and incentives on usage of such vehicles is another factor driving the market for electric powered vehicles. These vehicles depend on electric batteries to provide the primary or the secondary power. Thus any impact on the demand for electric powered vehicles will affect the electric vehicle battery market.

An electric powered vehicle or battery electric vehicle use chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power. As all the power is derived from batteries therefore, it does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. Battery Electric vehicles include scooters, rail cars, bicycle, forklifts, buses and cars. The advantages in battery storage technology have also positively affected the electric vehicle battery market.

Regional segmentation of the electric vehicle battery market includes countries such as the United States and Canada in North America; Germany, France, Sweden and the United Kingdom in Europe. The government incentives on usage of battery powered vehicles are one of the main reasons behind the growth of North American and European electric vehicle battery market. Other prominent market includes Asia Pacific and Middle East. Asia Pacific market includes the countries such as Japan, China and South Korea. Increasing concerns related to energy security and incentives on use of battery powered vehicles are the major factor driving the Asia Pacific market. The Rest of the World segment still lags behind in the electric vehicle battery market. The Rest of the World Market includes countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela.

Some of the major players in the electric vehicle battery market include companies such as SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD., Quallion, Boston-Power, Inc. and LG Chem Power Inc.

