Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, in detailed Analysis with Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Blood is one of the most important connective tissue in the human body. Medically, blood is considered as the critical highway, transporting essential components of the body metabolism to various organs. The measurement of the dynamics of blood is therefore necessary in understanding the physical state of a body, one among them being the blood flow measurement. The volume rate of blood flow is defined as the amount of blood passing through a cross section of a blood vessel per unit time. Blood flow measurement devices are imperative for diagnosing various clinical vascular conditions such as arterial occlusion, peripheral vascular diseases including diabetic micro and macro vascular complications. These devices also find their applications in skin testing, cerebral blood flow measurement, burn assessment and others.

As per the American Diabetes Association estimates, 1 out of every 3 individuals above 50 years of age was diagnosed with diabetes. A rising geriatric population worldwide with high risk of diabetes, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases coupled with an accentuated demand for minimally invasive procedures has triggered the growth of this market. Rise in prevalence of such diseases has resulted in increased number of surgical procedures that require blood flow measurement devices. Among these, peripheral vascular disease accounts to be one of the major applications of blood flow measurement devices. The causative factors for development of peripheral arterial disease are atherosclerosis, hyperlipidemia, hypertension and cigarette smoking. The market for blood flow measurement devices include laser Doppler, ultrasonic Doppler and electromagnetic blood flow measurement devices.

Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global blood flow measurement devices market is expected to observe considerable growth in the years to come. Substantial amount of blood supply is needed for proper functioning of all the organs of a body. Blood carries oxygen and all the required nutrients to keep our body healthy. Many diseases are caused due to impaired blood supply to the organs. As such, blood flow measurement is capable of providing important information for the purpose of diagnosis of various diseases.

Blood flow measurement devices market is segmented into products and areas of application. Further, the product segment of blood flow measurement devices market has been segmented into ultrasonic Doppler, laser Doppler and electromagnetic. It has been observed that Ultrasonic Doppler blood flow meters accounted for the largest market share (approximately 52%) of the overall blood flow measurement products market in 2012. The dominance of this device was witnessed due to its large number of clinical applications, better outcomes and minimally invasive nature. In addition, the future growth of this market will be dependent on the innovation and technological development focused on enhancing the efficacy and safety of the blood flow measurement devices. However, factors such as high cost involved in the R&D activities and stringent regulatory policies could hinder the growth of the global blood flow measurement devices market.

Key Players of Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Report:

The key players of this market include ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Deltex Medical, Moor Instruments Ltd. and Transonic Systems Inc., amongst others.

