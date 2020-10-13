Breast Imaging Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

TMR’s report on the global breast imaging market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global breast imaging market for the period 2018–2028, considering 2019 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global breast imaging market from 2020 to 2028.

The report is prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved reaching out to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the breast imaging market.

Global Breast Imaging market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Early cancer detection has become one of the important prerequisites for most women worldwide. Hence, healthcare companies are gaining expertise in digital breast imaging to improve cancer diagnosis. Such advancements are boosting the revenue of breast imaging market, which is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2028. On the other hand, clinicians are building their credibility by gaining efficacy in FDA-approved technologies for breast imaging. Such technologies are supporting a wide range of clinical research studies and the development of innovative products related to breast cancer.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Breast Imaging Market Report:

This report profiles major players operating in the global Breast Imaging market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global Breast Imaging market is highly fragmented, with large number of players in the global market and small-scale players in regional markets. The top four to five players hold major share of the global Breast Imaging market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about major players in the market

Leading players analyzed in the report include : GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc., Dilon Technologies, Inc.,, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher).

