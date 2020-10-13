Medical Carts Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Medical carts are an important component of hospital furniture infrastructure that are used to keep and carry all essential medical supplies near the patient. Medical carts are designed to provide maximum storage capacity with safety, possess a durable and handy construction, and offer easy mobility

Various types of medical carts are available, which are designed according to their applications in healthcare facilities. These are utilized in almost every department of healthcare facilities including surgical wards, Intensive care units, general wards, emergency and trauma wards, physicians’ clinics, and medical schools. Common types of medical carts are crash carts, bedside carts, IV carts, anesthesia carts, medication carts, procedure carts and isolation carts

Global Medical Carts market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Expansion of the medical carts market is estimated to be primarily driven by a significant rise in the number of hospitalizations owing to the high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of various chronic as well as acute disorders across the globe

For instance, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that by the mid of July 2020, there would be around 1000 to 15000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day in the U.S.

Increase in the geriatric population, which is more prone to age-related disorders, is a prominent factor that is projected to boost the global market during the forecast period

New product development, increased number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, and increased access to healthcare in developing countries are anticipated to drive the global market in the near future

Key Players of Medical Carts Market Report:

The global medical carts market is highly fragmented, owing to a large number of domestic players holding majority market share. Key players operating in the global carts market are: Talon, Patterson Pope, Scott-Clark Medical, Narang Medical Limited., Ergotron, AFC Industries, Advantech Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Alphatron, Enovate Medical, Midmark Corporation, Harloff Company Inc., Capsa Healthcare

