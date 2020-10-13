Petroleum Resins Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2025

Petroleum resins are the by-products of petroleum cracking. These are also known by alternate names such as hydrocarbon resins. These are synthetic resins manufactured from polymerization and chemical processes. Petroleum resins are formed from a variety of feedstock such as aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene) or mixtures of these. Petroleum resins are used in a variety of applications such as adhesives and sealants, paints, coatings and inks, rubber and plastic compounding industries and others. There has also been an increasing demand for petroleum resins in the hot melt adhesives. This is attributed to its properties such as low odour and high thermal stability.

Global Petroleum Resins Market Dynamics

Global Petroleum Resins Market Drivers

One of the major factors driving the growth of global petroleum resins market is its excellent adhesion property even at high temperature and pressure conditions. The rising demand for petroleum resins from hot melt adhesives is also expected to drive the market growth.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16195

The immense demand for petroleum resins from various end use industries such as paints, coatings and inks, adhesives and sealants, chemical processing and polymerization also bolsters the market growth.

Global Petroleum Resins Market Restraints

A major challenge faced by the global petroleum resins market is the rising price for feedstock, since the feedstock for petroleum resins is naphtha, which is derived from crude oil. Thus, prices of these petroleum-based resins tend to be volatile as they are influenced by volatility in prices of crude oil. This adversely affects profitability of manufacturers and in turn, may inhibit market growth.

Secondly, the introduction of eco-friendly bio-based resins is also impeding the growth of the global petroleum resins market. The bio-based alternatives are lower in VOC (volatile organic compounds) and tend to be safer than the conventional petrochemical resins.

Global Petroleum Resins Market Trends

Strengthening the product portfolio with innovative products is the growing trend in the global petroleum resins market, as the market for petroleum resins is consolidated with a few global players holding major shares in the market. As a result, to win an edge over the other competitors, the manufacturers are using product innovation as a differentiating property. There has also been constant research and development for the development of higher grade with improved properties and thermal stability in the global petroleum resins market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16195

Global Petroleum Resins Market Segmentation

The global petroleum resins market can be segmented on the basis of product type/raw material/feedstock type, application, end use sector and region.

On the basis of product type or raw material/feedstock used for manufacturing, the global petroleum resins market can be segmented as:

Aliphatic (C5)

Aromatic (C9)

DCPD (dicyclopentadiene), hydrogenated hydrocarbon resin

Others( mixed petroleum resins)

On the basis of application, the global petroleum resins market can be segmented as:

Adhesives and sealants

Tire

Rubber and plastic compounding

Printing Inks

Paints and coatings

On the basis of end use sector, the global petroleum resins market can be segmented as:

Chemical processing

Rubber and Plastics

Packaging

Paints, coatings and Inks

Consumer products

Personal Care

Textile Industry

Building and construction

Automotive

Global Petroleum Resins Market Regional Outlook

The global petroleum resins market is dominated by Asia Pacific region. With a strong base for various end use industries such as paints and coatings, metal working and other consumer products in the region, the region continues to exhibit its dominance throughout the forecast period. China and India account for major shares in the Asia Pacific petroleum resins market. North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant shares in the global petroleum resins market. Other regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Japan are projected to represent sluggish growth over the forecast period

Global Petroleum Resins Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Petroleum Resins market are:

Global Players:

The Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, KOLON Industries Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Total S.A., Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

China based players: