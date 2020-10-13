Powder Coatings Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2025

Powder Coating Market: Introduction

A dry finishing process in which fine particles of paint are electro-statically charged and sprayed on a workpiece is known as Powder Coating Process. Once this is done, the workpiece is put into an oven at high temperatures so that it can flow and form a uniform layer of coating which is durable and environmentally safe. The coating finally obtained is of high quality and has attractive finish. Powder coating can be applied on various substrates such as metal, plastics, glass, and wood of which metal type accounts for over 90% of the overall use.

Generally, six ingredients are used in the production of powder coating: resin, curing agents, additives, post additives, tint pigments and extenders. The powder may be thermoplastic or thermoset polymer in nature.

There are many advantages of using Powder Coating instead of liquid coating. Some of these include

No volatile organic Compounds (VOC’s) are generated.

They Produce Less waste

They are Eco- Friendly

They do not contain any solvents, thereby reducing the risk of fire and the hassle of disposing waste

Powder can be recycled when applied in excess.

Health risk for operator is reduced

Powder Coating Market: Market Dynamics

The stringent government regulations on solvent based coatings with respect to emissions, air quality, toxicity controls and individual and industry associates/initiatives is expected to favor the growth of powder coating market during the forecasted period owing to its non-hazardous effects .

Factors such as increasing consumption of consumer goods, increased spending on vehicle refinish surface coatings, etc. have been driving factors of the powder coatings market. Currently, the demand from domestic appliance and furniture industries has been driving the consumption of powder coatings due to superior finish and product durability characteristics. It is expected that increasing scope of application in construction & architecture, agricultural & construction equipment, transportation, etc. will fuel the growth of the Powder Coating Market in the forecasted period.

However, high installation cost and non-conformance to thin layer coatings in major end use applications is considered to be a restraint for the Powder Coating Market.

Powder Coating Market: Market Segmentation

The global Powder Coating market can be segmented on the basis of resin type into-

Thermoset Epoxy Polyester Acrylic Fluoropolymers Others (epoxy-polyester hybrid, etc.)

Thermoplastic Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Polyolefin Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Others (Polyamides, PEEK, etc.)



The global Powder Coating market can be segmented on the basis of end use into:

Construction & Agricultural Equipment

Domestic Appliances & Electrical Goods

Transportation Automotive Aerospace Marine

HVAC Systems

Metal Furniture

Other Industrial Equipment

The global Powder Coating market can be segmented on the basis of substrate used into:

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Ceramics

Powder Coating Market: Regional Outlook

The ever increasing population, growing retail sector, hospitality sector and increased urbanization coupled with higher purchasing power of population in China, Brazil and India is expected to drive the demand for furniture and automobiles, which in turn, will fuel the consumption of Powder Coating, thereby driving the Powder Coating Market in the region.

Increased demand for domestic appliances, such as washing machines, microwave ovens and freezer cabinets is expected to increase the use of Powder Coating in these applications in China, India, Vietnam, Thailand and Philippines. China is expected to be the growing market for Powder Coatings during the forecasted period.

Latin America, Middle East countries and Europe are expected to be economically progressive regions having huge potential opportunities. Higher income of people along with a general increase in the consumption of automobiles has triggered the boom in the automobile market. It is expected that countries, such as Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will invite automobile coating companies to invest in the region and generate better revenue. Countries like Germany, Hungary, U.K. and Romania are expected to show an increase in demand for Powder Coating as various automobile producing companies are located in these countries. Support from regulatory bodies like REACHES and EPA to use powder coating over conventional materials will also help the growth of the Powder Coating market in the region.

Mexico is expected to witness significant growth in Powder coatings Market as many companies have shifted their manufacturing operation to Mexico, thereby driving the Powder coating market in the region.

Powder Coating Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market players operating in the global Powder Coating Market are