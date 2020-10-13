Agricultural Chemicals Market Analysis by Key Players, End Users and CAGR Forecast to 2020-2027

The global Agricultural Chemicals report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Agricultural Chemicals report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Agricultural Chemicals market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Corteva Agriscience

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

UPL

LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

Sinochem

Rotam

Agricultural Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

Agricultural Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Others

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agricultural Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Agricultural Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Insecticide

1.4.3 Fungicide

1.4.4 Herbicide

1.4.5 Molluscicide

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Rice

1.5.3 Banana and Pineapple

1.5.4 Other Fruit

1.5.5 Vegetables

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Agricultural Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Agricultural Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural Chemicals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Agricultural Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Agricultural Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agricultural Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agricultural Chemicals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Chemicals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agricultural Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agricultural Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agricultural Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agricultural Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Agricultural Chemicals by Country

6.1.1 North America Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agricultural Chemicals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Chemicals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Agricultural Chemicals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Chemicals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Chemicals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Syngenta

11.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

11.1.2 Syngenta Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Syngenta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Syngenta Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.1.5 Syngenta Related Developments

11.2 Bayer Crop Science

11.2.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer Crop Science Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Crop Science Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bayer Crop Science Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.2.5 Bayer Crop Science Related Developments

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF Related Developments

11.4 Corteva Agriscience

11.4.1 Corteva Agriscience Corporation Information

11.4.2 Corteva Agriscience Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Corteva Agriscience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Corteva Agriscience Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.4.5 Corteva Agriscience Related Developments

11.5 Adama

11.5.1 Adama Corporation Information

11.5.2 Adama Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Adama Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Adama Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.5.5 Adama Related Developments

11.6 Nufarm

11.6.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nufarm Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Nufarm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nufarm Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.6.5 Nufarm Related Developments

11.7 FMC

11.7.1 FMC Corporation Information

11.7.2 FMC Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 FMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 FMC Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.7.5 FMC Related Developments

11.8 UPL

11.8.1 UPL Corporation Information

11.8.2 UPL Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 UPL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 UPL Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.8.5 UPL Related Developments

11.9 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

11.9.1 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.9.5 LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation Related Developments

11.10 Sinochem

11.10.1 Sinochem Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sinochem Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sinochem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sinochem Agricultural Chemicals Products Offered

11.10.5 Sinochem Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Agricultural Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Agricultural Chemicals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Agricultural Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Agricultural Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Agricultural Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural Chemicals Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Agricultural Chemicals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

