Rivaroxaban Market Analysis by Growth rate, Type, Application and region forecast to 2025

Rivaroxaban is an oral anticoagulant invented and manufactured by Bayer; in a number of countries it is marketed as Xarelto. In the United States, it is marketed by Janssen Pharmaceutica. It is the first available orally active direct factor Xa inhibitor. Rivaroxaban is well absorbed from the gut and maximum inhibition of factor Xa occurs four hours after a dose. The effects last approximately 812 hours, but factor Xa activity does not return to normal within 24 hours so once-daily dosing is possible.

The global average price of Rivaroxaban is in the decreasing trend, from 5.62 USD/Unit in 2011 to 5.34 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

Bayer is the only supplier of Rivaroxaban enjoying production market share100% in 2015 and it will still in this situation until 2023. The global Rivaroxaban market is valued at 5860 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Rivaroxaban market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rivaroxaban market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bayer

J&J

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2.5 mg

10 mg

15 mg

20 mg

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Rivaroxaban sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Rivaroxaban manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

