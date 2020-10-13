Detailed analysis of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market to 2025 by Growth opportunities, Latest trends and leading key players

A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), virtual network operator (VNO), or mobile other licensed operator (MOLO), is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers.

The Asia Pacific and MEA regions are projected to experience a significant growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific regional market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2017. due to rapid growth of the telecom services industry in this region. Moreover, emerging economies, such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China, are putting efforts in expanding and modernizing their telecommunication services. Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Philippines, are also estimated to contribute substantially to the regions expansion over the forecast period.

Countries with advanced cellular networks, such as Japan, Malaysia, and Australia, are Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market status expected to play a major role in the expansion of the Asia Pacific regional market. For instance, in Japan, MVNOs offer services, such as remote management of vending machines, online gaming, M2M, and surveillance. They also provide voice-controlled services in security applications and patient monitoring in the healthcare industry. Europe and North America are projected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to favorable regulatory framework.

However, aggressive pricing strategies followed by MVNO have cannibalized growth opportunities in Europe, specifically in Spain and Austria. Countries, such as U.K., Germany, and Netherlands, are projected to have a positive impact on the regions growth over the forecast period. Data services are expected to be the key services for regional expansion. Favorable regulatory policies and active MNO support are anticipated to drive the Latin America and MEA regional markets.

In 2018, the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Lebara Mobile

LycaMobile

Talkmobile

Giffgaff

Poste Mobile

Virgin Mobile

ATT

Verizon

Telefonica

Truphone

T-Mobile

Citic Telecom

Tracfone Wireless

Japan Communications

China Unicom

Exetel

Drillisch Telekom

Data Xoom

China Telecommunications

Consumer Cellular

KDDI Mobile

TracFone Wireless

Boost Mobile

Tesco Mobile

China Mobile

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reseller

Service Operator

Full MVNO

Market segment by Application, split into

Customer service

Billing support systems

Marketing

Sales personnel

The study objectives of this report are:

